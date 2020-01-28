 Hellbent ripper could appear in Moon Knight

Share it:

We continue talking once again about characters that might have their debut at Disney + Marvel Studios to this time go to the series "Moon Knight", another one of the many projects that Marvel has in hand and that would be one of its priorities since the beginning of filming has been advanced to this August.

The new MCU Cosmic sneak peek points out that the Moon Knight series could include Ripper, a character who precisely debuted in the comics of the late 80's character. Ripper is not a specially known character, it is rather a villain secondary that is part of the Hellbent, that mixture between humans and demons results from the union between the first humans and races of prehistory.

It is not very clear how the Hellbents could fit into all this, but it would not be surprising some connection with the Eternal, whose film this year will establish a new scenario that can give a lot of play for the future of UCM.

What is clear that this new series will throw on the most supernatural side of the UCM, something also logical considering the history of the character, because in the past the presence of Wereworlf By Night has also been rumored and even a possible link with the Blade movie, still waiting to know what year it will be released,

Via information | MCU Cosmic