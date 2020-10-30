Heels, Stephen Amell was injured on the set of the new series dedicated to wrestling

Stephen Amell suffered a back injury during a stunt on the set of Heels, the new series that sees him protagonist set in the world of professional wrestling.

Starz issued a statement about the incident, stating: “While performing a stunt on the set of Heels this week, Stephen Amell sustained a back injury. Following a medical evaluation, he is now resting and recovering at home awaiting his return to the set. . Production will continue. “

Second TV Line, Amell has been assisted immediately from the on-set doctor and stunt coordinators, part of the required team of medical personnel and wrestling consultants that the show holds on set. It seems that the stunt in question was “thoroughly tested” before Amell try it.

This injury adds up to COVID-19 infection which the actor revealed he had earlier this year. As explained to actor Michael Rosenbaum on the podcast Inside of You, he was legitimately concerned that his coronavirus infection would sabotage the production of Heels.

“When it happened, when I got the positive test, I thought” Good heavens! I just destroyed this show because I’m one of the protagonists and I work every day, more or less “, he said Amell. “I thought that because of that they would have to stop production. We weren’t finished with the first block of two episodes yet.”

The actor had recently shared his hard training for Hells on Twitter. The wrestling drama series by Starz follows two brothers who are wrestlers, one is Ace Spada, played by Alexander Ludwig who is a hero character, the other (Amell) who is a “Heel”, that is an antagonist in the ring. The story follows the tension between the two brothers / rivals as they “fight” to try and carry on their father’s promotional wrestling business. They are also part of the cast Keli Berglund as a fighting waitress who wants to get into the ring; Mary McCormack as a business partner of Amell and brains behind the promotion.

Heels should debut on Starz in 2021.