Heaven's Door activates. Face and hands turned into manga in a formidable cosplay on JoJo

JoJo's Bizarre Adventures it is one of those series that has slowly managed to catch on all over the world and also in our country it is certainly one of the most followed and appreciated by the public. With the landing also on the famous streaming platform, Netflix, we are sure that the interest around the series will grow again.

With the fifth season ended last year, fans literally burst out of the desire to be able to get their hands, or rather their eyes, on the sixth season souls, of which, for the moment, there is no known information about the exit. It is very likely that Stone Ocean it will be there, but it is not known exactly when.

To satisfy the public, however, in these months the 4 special episodes on JoJo have been released, that is, those of the series So spoke Kishibe Rohan which has as its protagonist the mangaka just mentioned, as well as its alter ego Araki, which appeared during the fourth season of the series. If you read the manga I saw the anime, then you will know that Kishibe initially appeared almost like a villain, as he was willing to do anything to find new ideas to complete his popular manga Pink Dark Boy, yet eventually proved to be a valuable ally of Josuke and friends in stopping the serial killer Kira Yoshikage.

Just like the others, Kishiba is also a holder of Stand and faithful to the role he plays and the profession he has, his power, known as Heaven's Door, has the ability to trap the opponent and turn the victim's face and hands into pages of manga which are browsed by Kishiba who can thus tear them, modify them, invert them so that they can control the actions of the person affected or modify them completely.

Well, these days a has appeared on the web cosplay breathtaking. A cosplay as few see it, cured in every single detail and which represents with clarity and fidelity precisely what the Kishiba Stand causes on its victims.

Made by the talented Instagram cosplayer, chigusa_artmakeartist, as you can see from the posts reported at the bottom of the article, she shows herself struck by power, with her face showing opens in pages manga and hands that peel into thin black and white sheets.

I feel like it's a truly prodigious cosplay and breathtaking beauty. What do you think, do you like it? Let us know below in the comments.

