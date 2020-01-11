Hearts has become the most popular fan villain in Super Dragon Ball Heroes

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

As you probably know, the epic of Super Dragon Ball Heroes, animated series based on the video game Dragon Ball Heroes, recently saw the conclusion of his latest narrative arc – the Universal Conflict – with a 19th episode that has been able to keep fans on edge for its entire duration.

In case you don't know it, this phase of the story has introduced a group of particularly interesting villains, the so-called The Core Area Warriors, a series of fighters imprisoned in the depths of the Prison Planet. Among the many characters that appeared, however, the one that more than any other was able to conquer the fans was Hearts, which with the conclusion of the narrative arc and its history is now defined by many fans as one of the most appreciated and interesting enemies seen within the Dragon Ball franchise.

With the publication of the 19th episode of Super Dragon Ball Heroes, in fact, the social networks have been enriched with infinite posts related to Hearts, much appreciated for its particular character design. Yet, in reality, what really made Hearts stand out compared to many other characters summed up in the background of its history. In fact, he attempted to destroy the divine order controlled by Zeno, an act that led him to earn the title of dangerous enemy ready to make indiscriminate massacres, even if the fans saw the thing in a diametrically opposite way.

More than an evil demon, the public has in fact defined him as a hero, especially if you think that Zeno has never had problems in deleting people – if not entire realities – from the multiverse, often only for some childish whim. In short, perhaps Hearts will be remembered in the series as a threat to be eliminated, but many fans will always remember him as a misunderstood savior.

We remind all our readers that interesting news about the future of Super Dragon Ball Heroes have recently been announced.