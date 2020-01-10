Hearthstone: the new single player adventure "The Awakening of Galakrond" is coming

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Blizzard announced the release of the new single player adventure "The Awakening of Galakrond"as additional content for the expansion of Hearthstone Descent of the Dragons, which will conclude the Year of the Dragon season.

The Galakrond Awakening will introduce the first single player adventure since 2016, which will include 24 meetings distributed on two unpublished stories and separate composed of four chapters each: one will see the players in the shoes of EVIL, in an attempt to resurrect the proto-dragon Galakrond, while in the other you can lead the League of Explorers in the fight to stop the evil plan and save the world . At the end of each chapter, you can try the Heroic version in which custom decks will have to be created: those who manage to complete the mission will receive two different backs, one with an explorer theme and the other with an M.A.L.E. theme. The episode will be published weekly as for the other adventures.

The first chapter will be released on January 21 and will be free while the rest will be available for 6.99 euros or 700 gold each, with the whole adventure available for 19.99 euros. Before leaving, we remind you that the review of Hearthstone: The Descent of the Dragons is available on the pages of Everyeye.