Hearthstone: the 2020 news for the eSport of the Blizzard card game

News are coming for the Blizzard card game. Hearthstone Masters Tour It will double the number of stages in 2020. Last year the Masters took place through three distinct events: Las Vegas, Seoul and Bucharest.

In addition, as we have already anticipated, another big news this year sees Blizzard working in close collaboration with ESL and DreamHack for the organization of the Hearthstone Masters Tour. The strategic partnership with ESL and DreamHack seems to be the basis for the restructuring of Blizzard's export sector for 2020, given that also StarCraft II is Warcraft III will go through the two tournament organizers.

All the stages of the Masters Tour this season they will have a prize pool of at least $ 250,000, a figure that is subject to change thanks to the ability of users to contribute through the usual crowdfunding. The Masters Tour circuit will be by invitation only while the Grandmaster Tour will see 48 of the best players in the world who will qualify based on the points earned and other criteria.

Also in 2020, the Grandmasters will span two seasons: the first in April and the second in August. Each season will be spread over eight weeks, with a completely new structure. Weeks one through four will see a rolling format with all 16 players in each of the three regions (Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific) earning points based on their ranking. Weeks five, six, seven will develop in round-robin format. The playoffs will begin in week eight, which will qualify one player from each region for the World Championship.