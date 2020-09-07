Hearthstone: Forbidden Library event announced with first free Hero Book

Share it:

Blizzard Entertainment has announced a new Hearthstone event, titled The Forbidden Library. It will take place over three weeks, September 8-29, and will bring a host of new content with it. Let’s find out together.

“Deep within the cobweb-covered campus hides the inner sanctum of Scholomance Academy, where Principal Kel’Thuzad has hidden mysterious leather-bound books and magical” experiments “gone wrong. With the powerful forces of dark magic in the nearby, only the bravest (or foolish?) souls will dare venture into the maze of the Forbidden Library! “

Dall’September 8 you can queue for the Battle with up to seven friends: for a private match, just queue up with five or more players; if you want to play a Ranked game, you will have to queue up with four or fewer friends. The same day will be introduced i new heroes Ser Barov, Jandice Barov and the Guardian Omu, and the Miniature Mummy will be added as an Tavern Level 1 minion. More details can be found in Hearthstone Patch 18.2 Notes.

The September 15 access will be provided to first chapter of Hearthstone’s Book of Heroes to follow Jaina Proudmoore’s story from when she was a young scholar until she became a powerful sorceress. Hearthstone’s Book of Heroes will bring new free single-player content over the next 12 months, telling the stories of all 10 core heroes. Defeating all eight bosses in this adventure will earn you a Wizard Pack, containing only Standard Wizard cards! From September 23, with 1,000 gold or € 9.99 you can take part in a competitive Brawl using the cards of your collection to obtain different rewards based on the number of wins in the session: ranging from Arcane Dust to gold, up to card packs and even Golden Legendary cards. You can continue until you reach 12 wins or 3 losses.