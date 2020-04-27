Health will be the one that decides when the soccer players can be tested

Share it:

The president of the Higher Sports Council (CSD), Irene Lozanoexplained to the Association of Spanish Soccer Players (AFE) that it will be the health authorities that will determine when the clubs will be able to test the players and when they will be able to return to training and resume competitions.

As reported by the CSD, both parties held a telematic meeting on Monday in which the secretary of state also gave details to the union president, David Aganzo, on the agreements reached with LaLiga and the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) on the 18th on the return to activity and listened to the main concerns of the soccer team.

Lozano transferred Aganzo who will be Health who determines the specific moment of back to training and, where appropriate, to the competition of the professional leagues, as well as to carry out the tests on the players, "since the current framework determines that the PCR test can only be accessed with previous medical prescription; and always in contact with the regional medical authorities. "

Return of sport protocol

The CSD confirmed that at the end of last week the draft protocol of the back to training of sports activities, which includes different scenarios and different dates for it, "being Health who will set its criteria based on the evolution of the COVID-19 pandemic."

"You are an essential actor in the field of football and your role, your opinion, will be fundamental. We are writing a blank page, and we have to write it among all, "Lozano told Aganzo, after offering the union to participate in the meetings of the Sportsmen Group created under the command of the Task Force to Promote Sport (GTID), in which AFE is already Present.

The CSD also indicated that during the meeting Lozano provided Aganzo with details of the so-called 'Viana Agreements' after what was agreed with the RFEF and LaLiga for the return to professional soccer training when possible.

By these agreements the parties "promised to dedicate part of the resources generated by the audiovisual rights of football to a rescue to the rest of the federated, Olympic and Paralympic sports", as well as that the presidents of LaLiga and the RFEF "signed a commitment to create a contingency fund of 10 million euros to which other entities such as the AFE will be invited to participate to help the most vulnerable athletes. "

