Health will approve a protocol to return to training when possible

The meeting of the Task Group for the Promotion of Sport, which organizes the CSD With around twenty sports agents, this Wednesday analyzed the return of teams and athletes to training as a priority issue for clubs and athletes.

Each of the entities that form this technical commission among which the RFEF, The league, clubs such as Real Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Atlético de Madrid, Athletic de Bilbao, AFE, COE or the federations, among others, will send a report of proposals that will be summarized by the CSD itself to send a protocol to the Ministry of Health for its approval and be the one followed when the health authorities give the green light to the return to the training.

As reported by SER chain A week ago, the clubs and federations already put on the table the return to training as a priority and urgent to solve in the short term and as soon as possible and everyone has set to work to design a model that is safe and that it serves so that physical activity can be recovered outside the home, prioritizing the elite and sports professionals.

Specific plans

There is unanimity in the need to offer a plan so that professional teams and athletes can exercise your job safely and because they are an easily controllable group that would hardly affect the rest of society. Among the measures to be proposed are the protocols it manages LaLiga and the RFEF and the proposal of the federations of enable a CAR or spaces for elite athletes to train there.

All those who are part of the GTID will forward their proposals to the CSD in the coming days and the body chaired by Irene Lozano will carry out the protocol with actions and measures to be approved by Health. It will be the roadmap to follow and it must be applied to return to training and it will also have a control chapter and possible sanctions if it is not complied with by clubs and athletes.

The latest news from the world of sports