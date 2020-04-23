Sports

Health warns that players cannot be tested indiscriminately

April 23, 2020
Edie Perez
Sources from the Ministry of Health assure Cadena SER that they are not considering changing the rules on coronavirus test by the soccer league and points out that they cannot be done indiscriminately to all players.

The players are employed workers and therefore could only be done to those with symptoms of the disease.

The Ministry recalls that It is only allowed to do tests under medical prescription and provided that they comply with the criteria established by the competent health authority as stated in order 344/2020 of April 13.

Health also recalls that this same order obliges all public entities and private companies to inform the CCAA of the detection material such as the tests they have purchased. AND it will be the responsibility of the CCAA to make decisions on this material.

Thus, Health will not make exceptions with footballerss. It has established that only those who have symptoms should be tested but it is up to the Communities to decide on the tests that the clubs may have.

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

