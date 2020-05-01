Health validates the CSD protocol and gives the green light to the beginning of training from May 4

The Ministry of Health It has validated practically all the sanitary protocol that, with the contributions of numerous agents, sent the Higher Sports Council last week to the department of Minister Salvador Illa last week. The CSD has communicated it to all the participants in the meeting of the Task Force to Promote Sport (GTID) that was held this Thursday.

"The protocol has maintained its guiding principles, structure, phases and control and monitoring clause, and will only be public in the coming days, as it needs to adapt its content to the ministerial orders that the Government plans to approve these days for the start of the Phase 0 de-escalation, "says the CSD in a statement.

The tests to the players

Sport will return. In phases, depending on the evolution of the pandemic and with distance and hygiene measures.

But it will come back.

Thank you very much to the athletes for your commitment, strength and endurance during the break weeks. You are an example. pic.twitter.com/B6QB5OI3Xo – Irene Lozano (@lozanoirene) April 29, 2020

Regarding diagnostic tests for Covid-19 detection, the Council has conveyed to those present that the medical services of professional league clubs, and always speaking in the context of Phase 0 of the de-escalation plan, will be able to carry it out "in accordance with the ministerial order SND / 344/2020 April 13 "dictated by the Ministry of Health. During this phase, training will be, in any case, "basic or individual".

"The CSD wanted to highlight during the meeting the commitment that the president and the government as a whole have shown to the world of sports, the 'restart' of which has been taken into account in the de-escalation phases announced after the Council of Ministers last Tuesday. In any case, it should be remembered that we are in the midst of a very dynamic crisis and that the advance or retreat will occur depending on the evolution of the pandemic, "he says.

"Beyond, and within Phase 0, athletes will have special consideration professional, federated and high level (the so-called DAN). The Council has also informed the attendees of the creation of an internal mechanism to answer questions about the return to sports activity over the next few weeks, given the enormous prevailing casuistry in an area as relevant as sports " .

