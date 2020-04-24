Health reminds clubs that they must communicate that they have tests for coronavirus

The minister of health He recalled this Friday that there is an order that states "public or private" entities that have medical material related to the coronavirus must report it to the health authorities.

Salvador Illa This has confirmed the news advanced this Thursday by Antón Meana at Hora 25 Deportes in which it was said that Health did not intend to make exceptions with footballers and that it was not going to allow players to be tested indiscriminately.

He has done so when in his appearance after the Minister council He has been asked about the tests that the League had planned to carry out for professional soccer players in the coming days. Illa has also reiterated that these tests must be carried out under "medical prescription".

📹 VIDEO | The Minister of Health, on the tests that LaLiga wants to do on footballers: "All entities, public or private, that have material to do tests have to communicate it. PCRs are done under medical prescription" https://t.co/NFROvTTkAo pic.twitter.com/3kMbBnYZvj – Sports Carousel (@carrusel) April 24, 2020

The minister thanked the "responsibility" from the voices of the world of sports who have recalled that the tests have to be done "in the order" established by the health authorities.

Tests canceled

A few minutes later, at around 3:00 p.m., LaLiga sent a note to the soccer clubs in which it informed them that postponed without date carrying out these tests for the detection of the coronavirus, as reported by Jordi Martí in BE Sports.

"We want to announce the decision to postpone the realization of the player test, coaching staff and medical services given that the start of training will be delayed pending the approval of the protocol of the Higher Sports Council (CSD), which is accepted by the LaLiga, by the health authorities, "he said.

LaLiga's plan was to test to the players the April 27. On May 4 the individual trainings would begin and on the 11th work would begin in small groups so that on 18 the full team work would begin.

