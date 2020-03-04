Health asks that Valencia-Atalanta and Getafe-Inter be played behind closed doors by the coronavirus

The meetings Valencia-Atalanta Y Getafe-Inter Milan, corresponding to the knockout stages of the Champions League and Europa League, could be played behind closed doors due to fear of contagion by the coronavirus, Health Minister Salvador Illa reported Tuesday.

As Pedro Fullana said in 'La Ventana', the Minister of Health said that, together with the autonomous communities and with the Higher Sports Council (CSD), it has been agreed hold behind closed doors all those sporting events that will involve the influx of large numbers of fans from countries considered as risk areas for the new coronavirus, such as the Italian regions of Lombardy, South Korea, Japan, China, Iran or Singapore.

Thus, it has been agreed to recommend that the game of Valencia Basket against the Olympia in Milan, on March 5, of the Euroleague of basketball; Valencia CF against the Italian team Atalanta de Bergamo, on March 10, of the Champions League; Getafe CF against Inter Europa League, on March 19, the same day that will be played Girona against Venezia de la Eurocup female basketball.

This is due to the outbreak of the new coronavirus in Italy and the more than 150 cases of infection registered in Spain. However, the minister has informed that those sporting events that are not going to move a large group of fans from risk areas to Spain will be held without the need for it to be behind closed doors.