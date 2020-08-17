"He will have to eat the bench": Miguel Herrera's harsh warning to Richard Sánchez after his expulsion in the win against Gallos

Share it:

EFE / David Martinez Pelcastre / Archive

EFE / David Martinez Pelcastre / Archive



After this Sunday the Águilas del América were beaten (4-1) by the Gallos Blancos del Querétaro, the reactions from Miguel Herrera and the Mexican press did not wait. The American coach took the defeat seriously and assured that his squad "generated spaces" that Querétaro took advantage of well.

Similarly, "El Piojo" reiterated that he will have to continue working so that the team achieves more volume of play and does not achieve this type of results, which in an institution like America are not allowed. "When we played the best we tied the game, and that's when we got distracted, they didn't let us settle in and the second goal came," Herrera said at a press conference.

The Azulcrema coach was sincere and explained that the expulsion that Richard Sánchez received in the final stretch of the first half was what weakened them and led Coapa's team to lose undefeated in Guard1anes 2020. "Unfortunately we are conditioned by the expulsion, we want to take risks, but instead of recovering and accommodating ourselves, they score us after two minutes," he said.

The action of Richard Sánchez was not to the liking of Miguel Herrera, so he will have to "tighten the nuts" in his squad to strengthen it. The Americanist squad was exhibited by a Querétaro who knew how to take advantage of the circumstances and managed to have a round week, since in one week he managed to defeat two of the strongest teams in the MX League (Cruz Azul and América).

The Paraguayan midfielder adds 1 goal in 5 games

Richard Sánchez is already in Mexico (Photo: Twitter)

"There is no one in the hierarchy, they are all the same, there are no figures here, they are all important, but we must accept that 'El Cachorro' was wrong, putting his place in the starting part at risk, if the one who enters the next game does so better, Richard will have to eat the bank, the competition is like that ”, declared the Americanist helmsman.

Regarding the injured on the squad, Herrera said that this week he hopes to have Giovani Dos Santos and the medical discharge of Nicolás Benedetti. In addition, he highlighted the debut of Paraguayan Sergio Díaz, however, he is still in a process of adaptation.

MEDIA REACTIONS

The defeat not only stayed on the court, it also had an impact on the Mexican media. The round tables and sports programs had debates to try to explain the situation in America.

ESPN commentator Álvaro Morales took advantage of the situation to send a message to the board and the players. The sports analyst criticized the operation of the Coapa team.

Photography: Screenshot (Twitter / Álvaro Morales)

“If these players and coaching staff can't handle the package, let them say so. Americanism does not tolerate this. Here it is not Chivas or Pumas. Although the leadership is maintained. There is no overlap here, that is what the anti-Americanists do, ”Morales wrote on his Twitter account.

For his part, David Faitelson also joined the debate and recognized the operation of Querétaro. The ESPN analyst pointed out that he had underestimated Querétaro, but on the court they showed him otherwise.

"Exhibited America in Querétaro and exhibited, also, myself, that last week I said that Querétaro was a team from the expansion division disguised as Liga MX … I apologize for that …", said Faitelson on social networks .

Photograph: Screenshot (Twitter / David Faitelson)

He also pointed out that Coapa's ensemble is full of contrasts, since in a week it can go from recognition to criticism. "Only in Mexican soccer: on Thursday America was a 'super team' and on Sunday America is useless," Faitelson wrote on his Twitter account.

