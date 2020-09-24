“He was the character that most inspired me”

In recent days, HBO Max has announced a series on Peacemaker, a spin-off of The Suicide Squad focused on the character played by John Cena. James Gunn will write the series and direct a few episodes, including the pilot, and the anticipation among fans has quickly skyrocketed.

The filmmaker replied on Twitter to a series of questions from fans, revealing among other things that Guardians of the Galaxy 3 will not be delayed due to the new project, which it is working on in an already planned break.

Some of the answers of James Gunn they can also be seen in the tweets at the bottom of the news. To a user who infers that Peacemaker will survive the end of The Suicide Squad, for example, the director replied: “We will not announce the timeline of the TV show on Peacemaker until the release of The Suicide Squad“, thus fueling an aura of mystery.

Someone else observed: “It looks like something like: John Cena / Peacemaker is notable in The Suicide squad, let’s do something more “. In this case, James Gunn replies, “That’s right. And then DC comes to me and says: If I could do a TV show about a character from The Suicide Squad, which one you would choose first? And I thought: I had this idea of ​​Peacemaker … I’m always guided by what inspires me more creatively at the moment. “

For his part, meanwhile, John Cena is already loaded and ready to interpret Peacemaker even in a tv series.