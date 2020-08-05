He was champion with Michael Jordan in the Bulls, but he abandoned a life of luxury at his best in the NBA and his brother killed him at sea

Share it:

Sometimes the past ends up being a ghost that scares you, hunts you and doesn't let you live in peace. No matter how far you go, how successful they make you feel, how famous you are or the millions you have in the bank …

In many cases, when athletes reach their maximum, the elite, achieve sports glory and change their lives for their money and popularity, they seem to climb a lifeline that, while floating, allows them to escape from these ghosts and live a new life, the one they dreamed … That paradise is, for almost all basketball players in the world, the NBA. Mecca. The maximum stage. A league that is synonymous with status, glamor, luxury and maximum competition. If they can get there, there are very few who resist. Because it spells, it seduces. There are exceptions, it is true, but not more than a handful.

Brian Carson Williams –Bison Dele from 1998- It is one of them. A very unique person who was never comfortable surrounded by egos, lights, temptations, luxuries, women and frivolities. Moreover, a figure that suffered that life, that fell into depression and even flirted with death. A life that many would like but, in his case, as soon as he could escape, he did. At the best moment of his career as an athlete. With the misfortune that, when he managed to abandon a reality that was killing him inside and reached the inner peace and happiness that he had longed for so much, he found death. A death that came from the past. Of your past. Product of a childhood full of absences, jealousy, hatred, quarrels and abuse. And it was just when a different, bohemian, sensitive and empathetic being had the courage to leave everything (and even reject proposals from Phil Jackson and Jordan), he ended up betrayed by his blood. For the designs of a destination that, although we try to explain it, will have something inexplicable.

In this note you will know a cinematrographic history, a novel that crosses different genres and had it all: love, hate, envy, greed, neurosis, mystery and a police ending with culprits but without convicts. A real life work that not even the most famous writers could have imagined in their greatest moments of creation, with two protagonists, the famous Brian and his brother Kevin … Or Romulus and Remus, as somehow were the Williams.

To begin to understand history, we must place ourselves in the environment in which both were born. Unlike the vast majority of athletes who reach the elite, Brian did not grow up in a sports environment but rather an artistic one. His grandfather Calhoun was a pianist with the legendary Duke Ellington and her father Gene rose to fame as a vocalist for Los Plateros, a world-famous blues, soul and doo wop group, who even toured Argentina several times. Eugene married Patricia Phillips and they had Kevin (in 1967) and Brian (1969). It wasn't surprising, then, that they were both music fans, one of the few commonalities they had in life. Blues lovers, especially Miles Davis, grew up wanting to be musicians, especially Brian, who attended extracurricular classes where he learned to play the sax, violin, trumpet and guitar. But, of course, his overwhelming energy guided him to sports, first to athletics and then, thanks to his size (2m08), to basketball. There, too, he found a refuge for a life that had begun to cease to be ideal.

The early separation of both parents and the absence of Gene -absorbed by his career- marked him on fire. To both. AND everything worsened when her mother remarried and her new husband (Ron Barker), somewhat violent, increased the dramas with permanent verbal abuse that made more of an impact on the older man., deepening the differences between brothers. The minor seemed the privileged, the most loved and admired, at least in the eyes of Kevin, who began to be eaten away by jealousy and obsessed with the successes and the alleged happiness of the minor …

The basketball player and his brother Kevin: a tense relationship since they were little

Sports turned out to be another area that would mark differences. Brian was always better and his career began to rise rapidly, much more than that of his asthmatic brother., a disease that would put an end to his illusions and, internally, would make him feel unhappy … While Kevin wandered from school to school without graduating and took steroids for asthma, Brian became a star of the high school in Santa Monica. So much so that years later they would remove his shirt. There he played three years and the last was at Bishop Gorman HS in Nevada, when both brothers went to live with their father for a year in Las Vegas. There Brian ended up falling in love with the bohemian life of the artist that years later he would try to recreate … Kevin, on the other hand, enlarged his complex and started with a one way trip, alcohol.

They were so opposite that they didn't seem like brothers. You looked confident, loving, empathetic, curious, and creative, a budding sports star. And the other, a computer scientist, cold, suspicious and always with turns and complaints. Differences that were never more marked than in the summer of 1990, according to Grant Wahl in a note from Sport Illustrated. At 21 and 24 years old, respectively, they went on a vacation to Grand Canyon with their mother for a week and she herself said that in those days they did not stop arguing, fighting and even hitting each other, to Patricia's frustration and the surprise of some tourists. She swore that she would never repeat the experience and, from that day on, the relationship between them would cool down to the point of almost not seeing each other for four years, beyond the fact that Brian would help him several times with money to pay for medications and some debt …

The minor's upward path continued, first at the University of Maryland (one year), where he was never at ease, and then at Arizona (two). A change that would reflect his need to get out of those places where he was not comfortable … Lefty, versatile and talented, with good hands and athletic ability were characteristics that formed an attractive combo for many and so Orlando Magic picked him 10th in the 1991 draft.. But the arrival in the NBA, which for many is a dream, in his case became a nightmare.

He did not like Orlando, "too touristy and uncreative," as he repeated. Above all, Brian felt that he did not fit into the superficial and self-centered world of professionalism. He had a talent for being an NBA, but he didn't like being one. His concerns were different: he loved culture, reading, movies, traveling, knowing, knowing ultimately … There he felt against himself and his internal contradictions, doing what he did not want where he did not want, began to express themselves in the body.

In the second season in Orlando he was separated from the team due to depression. He could barely sleep and his nerves flooded him. Even one night he took 15 pills to achieve this, which they believed to be a suicide attempt … There were at least three other serious episodes that hit. One day he was driving, passed out, and hit a lamppost. Again he almost drowned in a pool. And a third time he collapsed in training while defending Shaquille O’Neal. They did all kinds of studies and determined that it had to do with his poor diet. “I was a vegetarian and had the illusion of being super healthy, but without consulting anyone. The lack of protein and iron generated the picture for me, ”he admitted. He was so obsessed with nutrients to the point of admitting that he ate dirt … The doctors then concluded that psychiatric treatment was urgently necessary because, in addition, Brian had been left alone. He had had discussions with DT Matt Guokas, with Captain Scott Skiles and even a fight with Jeff Turner. Thus, was that ended up traded to Denver…

That change of scenery seemed to come in handy. Even, With the Nuggets, he had a brilliant task in one of the games that capped one of the biggest surprises in playoff history.. From that May 7, 1994, everyone remembers Dikembe Mutombo celebrating on the floor, but Williams was the star of the fifth and decisive game in Seattle. He added 17 points and 19 rebounds for the eighth seed to eliminate No. 1 West, the Sonics of Payton and Kemp. But, at that point, throughout the NBA it was known that Brian was a weirdo, an enigmatic figure and rumors were flying … For example: they said he was gay, for not giving in to the temptations of the many women who surround that world. Instead of playing cards on airplanes, he read philosophy, preferably Kant or Nietzche. Instead of hanging out with roommates, he was left alone playing his instruments or writing urban poetry. He was a bohemian …

His father was the vocalist of Los Plateros and Bison had great facility to play instruments

“Everyone perceived him as an athlete, but he was actually an artist who played basketball. With him I learned something that I maintain until today: don't let your work define who you are, ”Tommy Sheppard, the Nuggets' press chief and today vice president of operations for the Wizards, told the magazine Sports Illustrated. “Brian was so charismatic that people were usually jealous of him. If I have to describe their way of living I would say that Brian walked among raindrops ”, he added in the note, with the soul of a poet.

Williams was special to everything: he was very sociable with the people he loved and had a weakness for water. Therefore A houseboat was purchased on Lake Powell, where he had big parties, and a giant aquarium was built with fish, where he dived among them. Brian enjoyed people, his company, things like that … But little and nothing of basketball. But not everyone understood. Some of his classmates said it was a distraction and even made them uncomfortable. Like the day he stopped on a plane trip and threatened to open the hatch. "What if I do?" He yelled. They were all petrified. No one knew if it was a joke or if he was really thinking about doing it. Or like when he avoided an invitation to fight from Derrick Coleman that generated rejection from his teammates. "You can't be such a coward," they told him. Or the morning he showed up crying in training because the night before he had seen a movie about Apartheid. So it was not surprising that, two years after his arrival in Colorado, he was changed to Clippers.

There, in Los Angeles, his region, it seemed that it could be … AND in his first (and only) year he stood out: he averaged 15.8 points and 7.6 rebounds. But the problems never went away. Neither did his ghosts … Maybe that's why he didn't want to sign the contract they were offering him to renew and he was left without a team for 96/97. Until luck knocked on his door. In fact, it was opened by the injury of Bill Wennington, substitute pivot of the best team in the NBA. The call of Phil Jackson It was what he needed to leave doubts behind and put his best foot forward. It is clear that the mini meeting with Michael Jordan, who in his own way always marked the field. Brian, get in shape. And no distractions or crazy things huh, ”MJ said, intimidating. Phil, for his part, recommended that he avoid Dennis Rodman. "If you follow him at night, he will take you to his grave," he advised.

Brian complied. In his own way, of course. For example, when he was in Utah, during the finals, he invited Smashing Pumpkins guitarist Billy Corgan to his hotel room, who accepted willing to live inside the legend of the Bulls, although on the second night he already wanted to leave because Williams He spent most of the night awake, guitar in hand, wanting to play and learn from the established musician. Beyond that anecdote, Brian was happy and focused. And that allowed him to display his well-known talent, first in the last nine games of the regular season and, above all, in the 19 playoffs. Williams he went from less to more and had very valuable income that helped the Bulls win the ring again. He averaged 6 points and 3.7 rebounds, but in the definition against the Jazz he was the team's fourth top scorer. Nothing more and nothing less. "Without him, we couldn't have won that final," said Steve Kerr.

That performance made at least five teams show interest in him and there he decided on the money: the 45 million that the Pistons signed for seven years. In Detroit he maintained the high level shown in Chicago but something began to awaken in him, his most human side. He had attitudes that surprised everyone, such as distributing playoff bonus money among employees and trainers, tickets between people, dinners among colleagues and even Christmas gifts for his coach. "It was the only time a player gave me a present," admitted Doug Collins, Piston coach.s. An empathetic personality, with a different sensitivity. But a fortuitous circumstance, of destiny, made him click in his life. The NBA faced an employer lockout that delayed the start of the season until February and in those months away from basketball, he deepened his feelings and began to travel a path of return, without return. He changed his name to Bison Dele, in honor of his Cherokee ancestors (one of the original peoples of the USA), and deepened his journeys.

The pivot was used to traveling the world during summers in search of extreme experience. It was his moment, the one he was looking forward to. Not a day could he endure … Hours after the season ended, he already flew to different places, always different, almost always with his close friend Patrick Byrne. So it was that Williams could be found dancing half-naked in the streets of Havana, riding the promiscuous night of the French south, participating in the bullfights in San Fermín, doing bike challenges through the desert, crossing Egypt by camel, piloting airplanes, running karting races, dating Madonna and even visiting Beirut in the midst of the civil war, ignoring the US state department's ban, journalist Chris Ballard relates in a profound note in Sport Illustrated.

On NBA tours he preferred to stay in his room playing the guitar or reading philosophy

Bison sought to squeeze the most each summer. Hourly. And extreme experiences. Nothing seemed to fully satisfy him, except fill it. So I was looking for more. And so it was hard for him to return to a routine he already hated. But to that short season he returned. Out of shape, but he came back. He didn't mind lowering his averages to 10.5 points and 5.6 rebounds. Dele already knew it was his last NBA campaign …

Nothing mattered to him. Neither the 36.5 million that he needed to collect from his contract. Nor leave the mecca of professional sports, just at the best sporting moment, when he was 30 years old … For him, basketball was a means to raise money (he pocketed 22 million in eight seasons) and thus have the resources to escape from a world that he was not interested. And so it was that one day he just left … He had a hillside, a fellow student, the Lebanese Ahmad El Hosseini, son of a parliamentarian who accompanied him on his first excursion. They went to Europe and ended up at their home in Beirut buying a treatment plant …

With the NBA he cut all ties. He told his agent Dwight Manley that he was leaving and not much else. No one could believe it and they tried everything to convince him. Bill Davidson, the owner of the Pistons, called him several times to come back, but Dele didn't even answer the phone for him. Ahmad did it for him and only told him that "nothing was going to make Bison return to his old life." Rumors that he was in serious trouble ran through the NBA and he was even called by the famous reverend Jesse Jackson. He did not attend to it. Even Manley wrote him an email saying that Phil Jackson wanted him for his new adventure in the Lakers (which would end with a three-time championship). Nor did he reply. Bison was determined not to return to that world that had done him so badly internally …

Hosseini did not want to follow him and he left alone. First to Indonesia, then to India and later to the mythical Sheychelles in the Indian Ocean. At the end of the year, to welcome the new century, he arrived in Australia, where he bought a huge truck that transported everything he had discovered: motorbike, kayak, surfboard and scuba equipment, among other things. Near Perth, he found a town that made him fall in love and a girl who captivated him, Megan Moodie. There he stayed and she confessed why she did not like her past life.

“One morning I woke up and felt disgusted with myself, for living a life that was not good for me. What I want is this, to be free ”, he confessed. Weeks later, He bought a 17-meter catamaran that he would call Hakuna Matata, a Swahili (African language) expression that means "there are no problems". So it was that, in February 2001, after hiring an experienced crew member to sail the ship, they entered the high seas. For weeks. There they meditated, chatted, made love, and smoked marijuana. Brian had achieved the peace he longed for so much. He only returned to port to reload supplies, change captain and add some more guests to the experience. In those days of sailing, surrounded by people he loved, Bison understood that he had found the happiness he had longed for so much …

A happiness that I wouldn't even sacrifice for a call from a certain Michael Jordan. When MJ decided to play again in mid-2001, he knew he would need help, since the Wizards had a mediocre team. And he thought about that talented left-handed pivot who had helped him so much in 1997. In February 2002, mid-season, he wrote Dele an email asking him to join the team. Probably no person in this world would have said no to His Majesty, especially when the request was directly from him, but Dele was not like everyone. Of course, at least it was the only one who answered …

–Michael, I thank you very much for the call. But I'm sorry. I owe it to my new life. Here I am happy and I will not play basketball again. Still, I thank you greatly for the interest. Greetings, Bison.

The clearest way to say goodbye to basketball permanently. From that day on, Dele concentrated on fulfilling the last dream that remained: to share this new life, free, with the person he had loved the most. Moodie was already gone and he thought every day about Serena Karlan, a girl he had met (and had a great relationship) while in the Clippers. She lived in New York, having been personal secretary to singer Prince. They had always been in contact, but the new call was to offer him something extreme: "Leave everything and come with me, give me a chance …", he said. Thus, taking advantage of the connection they had always had and the particular attraction it generated in women, Dele managed to get her to join his expedition in October 2001. During those weeks, Bison returned to experience the dream happiness, enjoying with her a carefree paradise. Karlan fell in love with that experience (and a new boyfriend) so much that he returned to the US only to pay debts and say goodbye to his family. It was January 2002 and to seal their love they both decided to spend a mini honeymoon in Auckland.

It was all peace and love when a phone call would end that harmony. Forever…. It was Kevin, Brian's brother. Actually now called Miles – for his love of Davis, the blouse – Dabord. Decision he had made, copying his brother, following the feeling of envy that he had always had … Miles spoke first with the catamaran captain, asking for his location, to surprise Bison, whom he had not seen for four years. And then he showed up … He was fatter, bankrupt (even in debt), coming out of a new depression and wanting to join the experience. Dele, always human, could not say no. He thought that perhaps, already bigger, it was time to get closer to his blood. So it was that the three of them (Miles 35, Bison 33, Serena 30) and a new captain, a French bombivant named Bertrand Saldo (32), set sail for Hawaii.

It was the last time they saw three of the crew alive. The prefecture received three communications from the ship and then complete silence. Thus began the search that ended on July 16 when the catamaran appeared in Tahiti with the original name perfectly covered and a new one (Aria Bella), but without any of the original crew …

His disappearance on board his boat was a mystery … Until his brother made a mistake that gave him away

It would all have ended on July 7, 2002, as reconstructed by investigators of the cause. And it was not a surprise for any of the interviewees. Miles, from the outset, had wanted to take control of the spirit of the expedition. He spoke all the time, told anecdotes, always related to his brother. She remembered the fights with him, scoffing at those moments when Bison was left on the wrong foot. He even made ironic comments about the minor's career, something that Dele preferred to reserve. "Stop talking about it, nobody cares here," he said. But the eldest ignored him and continued the story. Thus it was that the discussions did not take long to appear and to exceed the limits of good coexistence. Witnesses intervened but those fights were Miles's purpose on board. Make Brian feel bad just when he was happy, blow him up …

Until that Sunday morning everything rushed quickly. The FBI has a theory that could be close to reality: a new discussion reached the point that Serena wanted to intervene and ended up on the floor of the catamaran, pushed by Miles. That drove Bison crazy, who went after his brother. Not knowing that the major had found his Glock pistol stored on the ship. Miles would undoubtedly have fired. First the assassinated would have been Brian, then Saldo and, finally, Serena. With his usual coldness, the older Williams would have driven a few more miles to throw the bodies overboard so that the currents in the South Pacific would take the "evidence." Then, on the way to Moorea, in French Polynesia, he would have used the time to clean up the crime scene and neatly change the original name of the ship (he covered Hakuna Matata and named it Aria Bella). In Tahiti, he left the catamaran moored and flew to the United States to meet a girlfriend, Erica Weise.

Already in Phoenix, his area, made the mistake of wanting to buy gold coins with a check from his brother worth $ 152,000. Since he had his passport and was similar to Bison, Miles thought that no one would notice. But he was wrong, as almost always in his life. He ended up being detained by the Police, who was already aware of Dele's disappearance. Nervous but with the alibi learned, he said that Bison had sent him, that he and his girlfriend were fine, in Raiatea, at least the last time he had seen them. Since the agents had no evidence, they released him. Miles called his mother, swore that he had nothing to do with his brother's disappearance, and asked her to never stop "loving him", but Patricia never stopped doubting. "Why did you have your brother's passport? Bison had been sailing in international waters for three years, he would never have given anyone's passport, ”he reflected in a note in the newspaper. Chicago Tribune, at the end of July, when the whereabouts of her youngest son were still unknown.

But, of course, what Justice could not, perhaps fate could. Or Dabord's own ghosts. Ten days later, Miles was admitted to a hospital in Chula Vista, California region next to the border with Mexico, after being found in a coma on the beaches of Tijuana (Mexico) after his furious suicide attempt with insulin. Ten days later, the older brother died of brain damage and after being disconnected by doctors..

Hours later, his girlfriend, Erica Weise, declared what Dabord had told him about the fateful morning. "Miles told me that Bison inadvertently killed Serena after a fight with him and then, to silence him, the captain because he wanted to report the death. And then, after a struggle, Miles had no choice but to shoot his brother. He also told me that later, nervously, he threw the bodies into the water, ”he said, which months later he would repeat in a note with the newspaper. Orlando Sentinel. The researchers did not believe Erica's version, although they do not think that she was an accomplice (she was released). They think it was all Miles's plan: kill them where no one could find them, impersonate their brother and start a new life, with money and without the person who had made him an unbearable shadow throughout his life, who had had everything he could not: the love of the mother, the attention of women, sports success, the ease of money, popularity and charisma. Officially, the case remains open, without bodies or judicially convicted, although for the FBI there is only one culprit. Thus ends a story of how, sometimes, the ghosts of the past can hunt you even if you go far away, leave your life, have millions and think you have found the long-awaited happiness …

