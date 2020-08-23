He was born in a refugee camp, rose to the elite from Canada and became the unexpected figure of Bayern Munich

Share it:

Against Barcelona he made a fool of Semedo (REUTERS / Michael Dalder)

His story traveled the world after becoming one of the most prominent figures in the historic triumph against him. Barcelona for the Champions League quarter-finals. While she was still unable to convert into the seven entries she had throughout Europe’s most coveted competition,. Alphonso Davies ceased to be a promise to emerge as a reality of the Bayern Munich.

At present, with 19 years, is a fundamental pillar in the team that leads Hans-Dieter Flick. But when he had his first bond with the ball in his childhood, he never imagined the extraordinary present that he is going through. Is that the young footballer was born in a refugee camp in Buduburam, Ghana, after his family managed to survive the Bloody Second Liberian Civil War.

When he was five years old, he was able to emigrate with his loved ones to Canada, to settle in Edmonton, Alberta. Her beginnings in the sport she loves were in the Whitecaps of Vancouver nine years later. There it became youngest player to debut in the United Soccer League, and thanks to his productions he won the hiring of the Bayern Munich, where the champion of the Bundesliga and of the German Cup.

Before reaching the combined Teuton, Davies had already been chosen best U17 player in North America, which allowed him debut in Canada’s senior team when he was still a teenager. In the 2017 Gold Cup demonstrated his hierarchy with the goals that made him French Guiana and Costa Rica. He even contributed to bringing the weakened northern combine to the quarter finals, where he fell in front of Jamaica, which would end as runner-up of the contest after the title of U.S.

Davies with his whole family (Instagram: @alphonsodaviess)

The striking thing is that on Sunday he will seek glory in the Lisbon Light Stadium against him PSG, institution in which his girlfriend Jordyn Huitema plays in women’s football. While in April they fulfilled the third year of the relationship, fate forced them to maintain the bond at a distance and it will be the first time that their interests will be affected by the duel between the teams of Germany and France. In fact, European media reported that Davies consulted the authorities of the Bayern Munich if there is a possibility of add your partner to the ranks Germanic to avoid 840 kilometers that usually separate them.

Another of the curiosities that the Canadian lived in Champions League They go back to the humiliation he inflicted on his idol Lionel Messi. The catastrophic 8 a 2, that marked the elimination of Blaugrana and a deep sporting crisis in the Catalan club, He left the Rosario star disturbed and beside himself. Therefore, when the left side approached the flea to ask for a change of shirts, the negative response of the Argentine did not modify his admiration because he understood the suffering that the legend of the Culé. “I asked him, but I think I was a bit disturbed, so next time it will be”, Explained Davies before the press.

Alphonso had recognized in an interview with the UEFA than Messi he was one of their idols. “As a child I used to see it all the time, and now I had to face him ”, declared the soccer player of the Bayern Munich, who also told how was the talk he had with his father hours before the historic crossing.

“He called me and said: You are going to play against your favorite player, I see. And I replied: Yes. And so We both started laughing on the phone. And we honestly couldn’t believe it, because he knows he admired Leo when I was younger ”, highlighted the Canadian who also usually works on the left wing and has a market value, according to Transfermarkt, of 60 million euros.

This afternoon he will have the great challenge of continuing to make history when he tries to keep the Orejona. To do this, he must face a new challenge: eliminate the club where his girlfriend shines. Just as he did with his idol, Davies You must forget about personal matters to achieve glory.

