TV Shows

"He wants to live" Wanda Seux is discharged

February 21, 2020
Add Comment
Garry
2 Min Read
Share it:

The exvedette of Paraguayan origin Wanda Seux She is stable, so she was discharged from the hospital where she was hospitalized since November 28 due to a respiratory infection.

Alfredo Cordero, friend of the actress, informed Notimex that on Monday afternoon doctors authorized her departure and was transferred to the facilities of the Casa del Actor, where she has been living for several months and where they have helped her in her rehabilitation .

He commented that the Board of the Actor's House was responsible for liquidating the hospital bill and is in the best disposition to help Wanda to continue with his therapies, in addition to providing the necessary care.

Cordero said that to everyone's amazement, the artist has once again come forward, now from an infection in the airways, which endangered her life.

“The doctors released her because she is completely well and recovered from this problem. IM happy that Wanda I am already well with this airway problem, because she is a warrior and has shown us that she wants to live. In a few days we will begin alternative therapies, ”Alfredo said, noting that many friends have been watching the evolution of the actress.

READ:  Selma Blair tells how she lives after suffering from multiple sclerosis

Last October, Wanda He suffered a stroke that damaged the left side of his brain, which affected his mobility.

The actress, too, will continue with her alternative treatments so that she can have a better quality of life, since she currently cannot move, "but she is not in a vegetative state, much less connected to devices."

YOU ARE ALSO INTERESTED: She is Gaby, the contestant of nam Falling in love ’and girlfriend of‘ El Lunares ’

With information from Notimex

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Garry

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.