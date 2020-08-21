He toured Argentina with his stand up show, made movies and weighed 100 kilos: the life of Maravilla Martínez during his six years out of boxing

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Maravilla Martínez in the movie “Pistolero”: he weighed 100 kilos to play that character

Miguel Cotto has just been the executioner of one of his worst defeats. Sergio Martinez gets off the mythical ring of Madison Square Garden from New York dragging his injured leg. Dejected. His body has been taking its toll on him for two years, when he had an epic victory against Julio César Chávez Jr. Wonderful He does not say so, but that presentation against Cotto will be the last of his outstanding professional life. Silently swap the quadrilaterals for the tables.

Since he last fought in that June 2014, the Argentine boxer gave free rein to his faceta de artista while living with the ailments in his right knee. The same that ensures that they were about to amputate him during an operation in 2013, the same one that he claims to have recovered thanks to the hot springs of Catamarca.

In the six years that passed between that last time with the gloves and this new opportunity in sport against José Miguel Fandiño in Spain, Martínez toured the country with his stand up show and it even went cinema actor. The movie Gunman which premiered in 2019 had it in the role of Claudio Mendoza, a central character in this local western that tells the story of two rural thieves during the 60s in Argentina.

The director Nicolás Galvagno asked him to gain about ten kilos, Wonderful he assures that he gave his boss a little more: “I made a movie and gained a little weight… They told me“ I gained weight ”and it got out of hand: I was at 100 kilos! I always weighed 78 kg and when I was fat 80,500 kg. After the movie, I started to lose weight. I start doing my diets, my nutritional arrangements. I lost 5 kilos, I gained 3. I lost 10 kilos, I gained 15. I lost 8 kilos, I gained 7. I could not lose weight, ”he told Infobae in 2019.

Maravilla Martínez after accusing the 73 kilos on the scale to fight Fandiño (Photo: EFE)

“I arrived in Madrid and 35 days later I weighed 73 kilos. It was in the medium category. 40 days it took at most. I had a goal and a reason to lose weight! ”He recalled how the desire to fight again allowed him to adjust his diet.

That ghost about the kilos disappeared when the idea of ​​being again boxer. He dreamed of his return without the physical problems that had clearly diminished his performance both in the fight against Martín Murray in the Jose Amalfitani de Liniers during 2013 and 2014 against Cotto. What’s more: on that night of an epic rain at the Vélez stadium, Martínez ended up with his left fist so badly injured that he did not fight again for more than a year.

The scale supports his recent sayings: in the last hours he accused 73, 200 Kg. All ready to fight 10 rounds in the fields of The Malecon, in Torrelavega, a commune more than 400 kilometers from Madrid. The return of the Argentine fighter from 45 years In the midst of this new normal you will have an aggregate: there will be a thousand spectators in place under a strict sanitary protocol. It will not be the rematch against Chávez Jr. as he flirted in recent months, but it will have against him Traumatologist Jose Miguel Fandiño, a Spaniard ten years younger.

One of the best boxers in the history of Argentina, with a record of 51 wins (28KO), 3 losses and 2 draws, will have a new chapter in his journey. No one knows if it will be the last or if more challenges will appear on its way. “I dream of enjoying boxing again and that may or may not be the world champion. But I did enjoy again, I had not enjoyed boxing for a long time. I can’t afford to think further. I can’t afford it. I think it would be foolish for me at the age of 45 to plan something until I am 46 or 47, it would be foolish“, He told this media days ago.

Another point helped him to recycle the athlete: traditional therapy and some alternative methods. “I regressed under hypnosis. I won’t do it again, I did three. I will never do it again, because I had a very bad time. It’s very weird. Suddenly my head exploded, it went all white and I went I don’t know where. Suddenly I started to see blurry movies in which I always had a hard time and had awkward moments. At the time when I did, I had a terrible time. But there I understood why I am a boxer in this life; and why it was good for me to have left boxing at 39 as I did ”.

Martínez assures that his return is not a matter of money. “I have a few companies”, he warned. The adrenaline that was generated by being a film actor or getting on the tables of the most unexpected theaters in the country to do his show “Wonder and company” it is not the same as going through the ropes to beat a contender who only aims to punish him as much as necessary.

Once, Josep Guardiola asked Marcelo Bielsa why he was still a soccer coach despite complaints about the environment. “I need that blood”he said Loco in a legendary meeting that lasted eleven hours. Wonderful come back, after all, because he also needs that blood.

I KEEP READING:

Interview with Maravilla Martínez on his return to boxing after six years: “I did regressive therapies and I understood why I am a boxer in this life”

“Maravilla” Martínez: the chance to fight again, the void after reaching glory against Chávez Jr. and the injury that almost led to a leg amputation

“Maravilla” Martínez revealed how he planned one of the best knockouts in history and explained why Chávez Jr. knocked him down.