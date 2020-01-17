He taught EVERYTHING! While reading the Tarot, Mhoni Vidente neglects and shows “too much” on TV (VIDEO)

Mhoni Seer visited the program Members on Air to read them tarot cards to program drivers, however, taught more than I wanted

In the program of Unicable, Mhoni interrupted the predictions he made to "The Donkey" Van Rankin, to cover his crotch because he was teaching the breechesWell, the Seer wore a beautiful fitted dress.

“I’m teaching the breeches"Mhoni confirmed with laughter, while another of the drivers mentioned that he taught the"monongo"

On the other hand, Mhoni confessed that she already predicted her exit from the “Hoy” program, because the last time she was there, she took the letter number 13, which means death, that is, drastic changes in the life.

The Mhoni visit It was a lot of fun in the broadcast, since, in addition to having a good time with your company and comments, all the drivers received Good predictions

With information from Unicable