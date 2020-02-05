“He shot us”: Charlize Theron saw how his mother killed his father

Share it:

The Oscar winner, Charlize Theron impacted with her statements to the press, and that is that the South African first referred to how her mother murdered her father "in self-defense."

The actress broke the silence because “this family violence, this type of violence that occurs in the family is something I would like to share with many people ”.

Theron said he is not sorry to talk about it “Because I think the more we talk about these issues, we will realize that we are not alone. I think that for me this story is about a person who grew up with addictions and was able to hurt others. ”

The Hollywood actress described her father as a "very tired and alcoholic man since I was born."

I only met him in one way, and he was like an alcoholic. It was a situation full of hopelessness. ”

He said that living daily with a person who has an addiction is very difficult: "every day with an addict is unpredictable."

“I think our family was very unhealthy. And I think that all that scared us in some way. ”

Thus, the actress opened her heart and explained that she still wishes with all her strength that the night her mother murdered her father in self-defense had never happened.

“Of course I wish that what happened that night had never happened. It is what unfortunately happened when you don't address the root problem. ”

He told what happened that fateful night: "When my father came home with a gun in his hand, he was so drunk that he should not even have been able to stand on his feet":

My mother and I were in my room leaning against the door because he was pushing her from the other side to try to enter. We were both blocking it from the inside to prevent it and then stepped back and shot us three times through the door. It is a miracle that none of the bullets hit us. My mother ended that threat in self-defense ”

The actress says she is grateful to life for giving her a mother who always taught her to be brave. "I don't know what I would have done without her."

