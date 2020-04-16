He returned home as world champion and incubating the coronavirus: "It turned out to be a more powerful competition"

Aitor Francesena, paralympic surfer, He returned home on March 15 when in Spain the State of Alarm had already been decreed by the coronavirus crisis. He did it as champion. With the title of world champion in surfing under his arm. But also returned from the United States with COVID-19 disease after feeling "very high chills" on the plane. This is how he told it in Be Sporty of the Cadena SER.

"We had to come back a few days later, but in the face of the emergency everything went ahead and on Sunday going home I felt a brutal chill. I hadn't even had time to enjoy the title. At the moment it is clear that you realize and see the final and what it has been worth working to be world champion. But I did not know that another much more powerful competition was coming "Francesena pointed out.

The surfer has confessed that the hardest thing has been "being at home alone" and that he "knew nothing". He commented that he was 7 days without any help because the closest doctors did not have the protective equipment to attend him. Until a doctor was able to monitor his situation via mobile phone and told him that he had to be admitted to a hospital if his condition did not improve. "I went to the emergency room and they did everything to me. In a couple of days I turned him around and he could eat. Before, I couldn't even stand. A few pains that seemed to have beaten me up. Today I am already wonderful, "added Francesena.

"There was a lot of intrigue. You wonder, will I get out of this? I didn't know how far I could go. They told me this was going to happen in three weeks, but every day it was getting worse. At that time from the moment you get up until you go to bed I spent all day thinking about it. "

The world champion has told an anecdote that makes up his experience. When he entered the hospital, he asked a sick woman if she thought she was going to recover. To which the utility replied (with three blows to the chest): "Of course."