He predicted it and it was fulfilled! Mhoni Seer already knew that Donald Trump would go to trial

Yesterday, exactly October 2 of this year, Mhoni Seer revealed some predictions that were hard to believe, especially the one that talked about U.S.

During his participation in the channel Youtube from UnoTV, the fortune teller assured that Donald Trump would face a political trial and his prediction was fulfilled on Wednesday.

In the United States, I definitely see that Trump is going to go to trial, that is, he is going to have a political trial for issues of treason and that he is going to get even more documents, more things against him all October. ”

Mhoni also stated that because of the situation the president of U.S He would lower his guard and be more relaxed in his fight against Latinos.

NOSTRADAMUS PREACHES THE FALL OF TRUMP

Michel de Nostradamus He is one of the most famous prophets in the whole world and although more than 400 years have passed since his death, his prophecies are still valid.

Apparently one of his predictions for this 2020, could refer to Donald Trump, since it talks about the fall of a world leader.

Exactly, Nostradamus speaks of a death, however, it could be interpreted as lto political death of the president of the United States.

A couple of hours ago I watched a video about Nostradamus's predictions for 2020 and he said Trump would die, but it can also be interpreted as his political death or that he will be removed from the president something like that and that the Queen of England strips the bun – 🌸Darixelis🌸 (@Darixelis) December 19, 2019

