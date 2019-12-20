He-Man will have a new animated series on Netflix

Share it:

The resurgence of He-Man and the Masters of the universe It is being total. To the real action movie that is in development and the 2D animation series in which Kevin Smith now adds a new CG animation series for Netflix.

No information has been given for the new project, which has been announced as an accompaniment to the film and Smith's Masters of the Universe: Revelation series. What has been given is a brief synopsis.

"On the planet Eternia, a young princess discovers Grayskull's powers and transforms into He-Man, Master of the universe. The classic battle between He-Man and Skeletor reaches new heights now that the hero and the villain have brought together new groups of powerful allies. A new generation of heroes fight for the fate of all of us. In the end who will become Master of the universe".

At the moment the only clue we have about the animation aspect is the poster that Netflix has published and that you can see above. Those responsible for the series have promised to be working on something attractive for franchise veterans and newcomers.