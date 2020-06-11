He lost more than 20 kilos in a month: the transformation of a Game of Thrones actor who will fight against The Beast

Share it:

Hafthor Bjornsson lost more than 20 kilos in a month for his fight against Eddie Hall

Hafthor Bjornsson rose to world fame by starring in the role of Being Gregor "The mountain" Clegane in game of ThronesAlthough his name was already a novelty in the world of weight lifting. The Icelandic had made headlines again earlier this year when he broke the deadlift record and was immediately challenged by Eddie "The Beast" Hall to a boxing match.

The reason for the fight was that The mountain surpassed the English mark of 500 kilograms for just one kilo (501), which unleashed the anger of Hall, who not only accused him of cheating because he did it in his gym and not in an official competition, but promised "Rip his head off."

With the event agreed to 2021 but that still does not have an exact date of completion, both rivals upload their workouts and set-up every week for what will be "The most brutal fight in the world", as indicated by the poster of the same.

The Beast vs. The Mountain will take place in 2021 in Las Vegas (@thorbjornsson)

This Wednesday night, Bjornsson He decided to share on his social networks an image of him showing his naked torso so that his fans can see his progress, much more sculpted and slimmer than a few months ago.

"Starting to see good progress. I hope everyone stays motivated at this time and continues to strive to achieve their goals! ”, The 2.04-meter-tall Icelandic wrote next to the photo. At the end of May, he had already reported that he had lost more than 20 kilos in just under a month, registering 188 kg.

After his weight loss and sporting a more sculpted body, the Mountain registers 188 kilos in the balance

It should be remembered that The mountain he got the trophy at World’s Strongest Man in 2018, the largest competition in strength athletics organized by TWI (from the IMG company). His rival, Hall, was also champion of it but a year earlier.

For his part, The beast he also decided to share his physical transformation in Instagram. With a split publication showing his figure in 2017 and a current one, the 32-year-old Briton claimed to lose more than 33 kilos and be much more agile than before. Its current weight is 136 kg.

Eddie Hall also showed his physical transformation and how he lost more than 30 kilos in three years

"The mountain against The beast. The next year and a half of my career will be devoted exclusively to this fight. I can't wait to have my family in the ring while I shoot, ”Bjornsson had written when announcing the great contest to be held in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Since neither fighter is a professional boxer, the duel to be held in September 2021 will have no title at stakeAlthough the winner will keep the prestige of being the strongest man in the world outside and inside a ring.

