"He kisses me": Karla Panini relives her betrayal and sends a cynical message

Karla Luna He died in 2017 after a long fight against cancer. However, his former companion of "Las Lavanderas", Karla Panini, revived this week the controversy that, at the time, led her to disappear from the public eye and sent a message to those who criticize her.

And, in life, Luna said that the driver, who was her best friend, was the lover of Américo Garza, who later divorced Luna to marry Panini. After the death of Karla Luna, they live happily with their children and those Américo had in their previous marriage.

Now that Panini has new projects, it seems that, in addition to fans, he still has many detractors and that is why the driver sent a message that many called "cynical":

So many mouths talking badly about me and guess what? The only one that interests me, kisses me, ”says the image shared by one of Las Lavanderas on Instagram.

In the driver's account, the message carries more than a thousand reactions. However, he also disseminated it in the Stories from the "Bad influencers" account.

It will be Karla Panini he needs the controversy of the husband who robbed Karla Luna to revive his career and that's why he spread the message?

