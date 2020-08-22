“He is the key character of the series”

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The baby Yoda phenomenon shows no signs of stopping and after the release of The Mandalorian every kind of accessory, from socks to backpacks, has the face of the adorable little green man printed on it. To comment on its success is the CEO Lucasfilm Kathleen Kennedy which, together with Jon favreau, had one of the most brilliant insights in the franchise.

To The Wrap microphones, the executive spoke about the cinematic future of Star Wars and the increasingly important role that the TV series will play at Lucasfilm, paying particular attention to The Mandalorian. The Kennedy also has deepened the question baby Yoda, revealing some background on character creation and development.

“Baby Yoda has been part of the project from the very beginning. We didn’t know exactly what it would look like, or even call it that, but yes, it was part of it. […] We were all drawn to the narrative and evolutionary possibilities of the character and we realized, from how everyone reacted when he was on set, that he would undoubtedly be a popular character, but I don’t think anyone could predict the level of popularity he would reach. This, I must say, was a bit of a surprise. We imagined a strong reaction, epWe kept this secret, but we keep a lot of Star Wars stuff secret “.

Kennedy then added that Paper Moon, film from the 70s directed by Peter Bogdanovich, had played a key role in the creation of The Mandalorian. In fact, the film tells of an outlaw who accompany a young orphan to her aunt’s house and their journey.

“To tell the truth, I didn’t realize that the Paper Moon movie had such a huge influence on Jon’s ideas for this story. It’s not the kind of movie you hook up with right away, but the moment he told me about it. , I thought: “Yes” Sure! “.