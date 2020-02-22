He is delighted! Ari Elena is the new love of Lupillo Rivera (PHOTO)

After the Mexican singer Lupillo Rivera he was immersed in various gossip for romance with Belinda, all is love and sweetness for him, because this weekend he became a grandfather.

Thanks to his daughter Abigail, Lupillo Rivera was very happy, which could be seen with various images of the new family member.

In the photographs, published in Instagram, the blessed parents are observed welcoming their daughter, since they had eagerly awaited the birth of their firstborn. This emotion was shared by Hops, since he shared a tender photo of his daughter's belly.

Due to the immense happiness The regional singer, his fans and followers did not hesitate to congratulate him on the arrival of his granddaughter. In addition, they have highlighted what Beautiful is the baby.

For his part, he shared some tender words where he mentioned that when he heard the first screams of your baby started to cry.

"Aria Elena Ortiz He was born on 11/30/2019 at 2:30 pm. 6 pounds and 7 ounces 18 inches long I love you so much my girl, the first scream I heard made me cry so much for the happiness! You in my arms and I am ready to grow with you and I love you! My rainbow baby“, Mentioned the daughter of Lupillo Rivera.

With information from La Verdad Noticias