He is back! Yanet García re-records sensual VIDEO in bikini

Yanet García is unstoppable. On this occasion, La Chica del Clima shook her fans on Instagram with excitement by sharing a sexy and wet video in the pool.

In the images we see Yanet García look daring bikini, while swimming in the pool, and then comes out of the water to show her popular and worked rear.

The video was shared on his Instagram account and caused a rage among his more than 12 million followers on this social network.

So far, the video has more than half a million views even though Yanet shared it just an hour ago.

He leaves TODAY

The producer Magda Rodríguez confirmed to journalist Alex Kaffie that Yanet García, the popular weather girl will no longer be in “TODAY” in 2020, nor will Mauricio Mancera, so they have already started the castings to find the new talent that will be integrated into brief.

Therefore, this weekend the drivers and the producer met at a farewell dinner:

