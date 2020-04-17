Sports

"He is annoying even with his own companions", Petit's words about Mbappé

April 17, 2020
Edie Perez
2 Min Read
Kylian Mbappé He has become one of the most coveted footballers today. The player of the PSG monopolizes glances and has managed to capture the attention of the soccer giants, like Real Madrid.

However, the former French soccer player, Emmanuele Petit, He has recognized that although his football is of category, there are gestures on the field of play that he does not like at all: "Mbappé has come a long way in three years. He came to football with incredible potential, it was a diamond to be polished. It has been an exorbitant transfer to assume, in a star-studded club. He has had to assume all that on the field, but also off it. In its statistics it has also progressed. Hhas shown great maturity in many domains. "

"He has a tendency to piss me off more and more … He forces a lot … he wants to force the decision every time. He is upset with his own peers. You forget that you are young. " Petit commented, that He pointed out how the PSG player's footballing referents are the main problem: "He must be careful with his behavior. Sometimes he is" Neymarized ", it can be counterproductive for him."

