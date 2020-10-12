“He immediately stole my heart”

There is a new, irresistible friend in the life of Jennifer Aniston, and to present it to his fans is the star made famous by Friends, who obviously knows something about the subject. The actress has in fact shared on social networks a short video of her new dog, a puppy she has recently adopted.

In the post published by Jennifer Aniston on Instagram, which we can also see at the bottom of the news, it shows the new arrival asleep on the sofa. “Ciao!” reads the caption. “I would like to introduce you to the new member of our family. This is (a very tired) Lord Chesterfield. He stole my heart immediately. A huge thank you to The Wagmor Pet Hotel & Spa for his amazing work. I am grateful that you save and care for these animals and find them a house.”

Lord Chesterfield isn’t Rachel’s only pet Friends, who also owns other dogs, including two named Sophie and Clyde.

Some weeks ago Jennifer Aniston he had told in an interview that he had thought of quitting acting a couple of years ago, following a traumatic experience on set, which he had said “completely drained the forces“.

