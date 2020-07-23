"He has great appreciation for me": Mike Tyson invited Julio César Chávez to participate in an exhibition fight

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Julio César Chávez is considered the best boxer in history in Mexico (Photo: File)

The legend of Julio César Chávez continues to talk about and his brilliant exhibition fights in front of Jorge "El Travieso" Arce did not go unnoticed to Mike Tyson, who is looking for him to be part of his boxing card.

During the radio program, “Campana a Campana” from TUDN, the former Mexican world champion revealed that in a few months he will return to the ring for an exhibition match.

The news surprised both locals and strangers, as the two boxing legends were preparing a quality show for lovers of boxing.

“Mike Tyson called me to go fight on his show. I spoke with him a week ago and we were very happy to greet each other, he told me to continue preparing because he could call me when he least thinks about it, ”Chávez told the audience.

The Mexican acknowledged that he maintains a great friendship with the former heavyweight championShe supported him when he was imprisoned for a sexual abuse conviction.

"Tyson has great appreciation for me, When he was in jail I bought him a Rolls-Royce and gave his lawyer $ 5,000. He will always be very grateful, not for that, but because we are great friends, "said Julio César when asked about his friendship with the American.

Similarly, the “César del Boxeo” related that on one occasion Mike Tyson went to Culiacán to witness a fight of his. "We share many fights, every time he sees me he hugs me with a lot of euphoria," he concluded.

FIGHTING WITH THE NAUGHTY MAPLE

Both legends gave a first-rate show, because earlier this year they staged a combat that filled the Mexican public with emotion. The former Mexican boxers gave life to an event called "Duel of Legends".

On that occasion, Julio César Chávez and Jorge “El Travieso” Arce came out with their arms raised and the applause of the audience. Both received a belt of world champions, as a kind of tribute to their careers.

Despite the fact that it was an exhibition fight, the Mexicans surrendered in the ring and immortalized several impressive scenes. In the end, the two agreed that it was a “great fight” and “El Travieso” declared that he was ready for one more fight.

Photography: Archive

TYSON'S LIFE AFTER THE RETREAT

On the other hand, Mike Tyson's career has been multifacetedSince she has not only entered the world of cinema, she has also written her stand-up routines.

One of the darkest episodes in Mike Tyson's career was when he faced Evander Holyfield. The fight ended unexpectedly, as Tyson was disqualified for biting his rival's ear.

After a 20-year career, in 2005, he decided to hang up his gloves in the midst of a financial crisis and various legal problems. From that moment on, the 54-year-old boxer became a media man.

In 2012, together with his wife Lakiha Spicer, founded “Mike Tyson Cares”, a social organization dedicated to protecting and supporting young people with domestic problems. In addition, he managed to form his own Boxing promoter, which has already organized various events.

Photography: (Instagram / Julio César Chávez @ jcchavez115)

She participated with Madonna in her song “Iconic” and has also started to build her way on social networks thanks to a podcast and a YouTube channel.

Through social networks, Mike Tyson has surprised his followers by demonstrating his great fitness and intense exercise routines.

This Thursday it was announced that Tyson will return to the ring for an exhibition match. The fight will be against the also American Roy Jones JR., 51 years old, next September 12 in Los Angeles.

MORE ABOUT THE SUBJECT

Mike Tyson will return to the ring in September and confirmed who will be his rival

Tyson vs Tyson: the shocking video comparing the training of the boxer as a young man and at 54

Simple fine for British boxer who explained how to hit women