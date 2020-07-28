"He has been faithful with us, he is a great driver": the support of the owner of Racing Point to "Checo" Pérez before the rumors about his departure

Share it:

PHOTO: FERNANDO CARRANZA GARCIA / CUARTOSCURO.COM

Despite having a contract in force until 2022, Sergio "Checo" Pérez He has lived crucial moments around his future in Formula 1, as international media assure that Racing Point would be in talks with the German Sebastán Vettel.

In this context, the British team has come out to speak to try to clarify the facts and deny all kinds of rumors and speculations that exist about the permanence of "Checo".

Racing Point highlighted the Mexican's work and recognized his commitment to the team to achieve the best results on the maximum circuit. It should be noted that since mid-2018, Pérez runs for this team, which by 2021 will be called Aston Martin.

Otmar Szafnauer, director of Racing Point, dedicated a few words to the Mexican driver and released some details that favor the Guadalajara in terms of contract and sponsorship.

"Sergio has been faithful to us, he has been with us for a long time"Szafnauer stated for the Race Fans portal. He even dared to say that he does not rule out Checo's permanence for 2021.

Likewise, he reiterated that the Mexican has a current contract, so this would be a key factor for him to remain on the team. "He's a great driver, he works well with everyone and Lance, so I'm sure all of these factors will matter for his current status," said the president of Racing Point.

The name of Sergio Pérez means a lot to the "pink Mercedes" team, since the Mexican was key to the investment that ended up saving Force India at the time. However its current owner, Lawrence Stroll, would have had "informal conversations" with Vettel to convince him to sign with his team.

When questioned on the subject, Sergio "Checo" Pérez was calm and said that to these questions "only time will give them an answer." In addition, during the Hungarian Grand Prix, he stressed that "everything remains normal in the team" and that he continues to believe in the project.

Darko Bandic / Pool via REUTERS

In this event, Sergio Pérez finished the race in seventh place and his teammate Lance finished in fourth position. While Sebastian Vettel was left with the sixth position of the contest.

According to the portal Motosport, "Checo" has a contract until 2022, with the possibility of leaving a year earlier. However, the German press has leaked that Racing Point could apply an exit clause, which would expire on July 31.

"The clause of my contract is linked to sponsorships, but everyone in my team is working to prevent it from happening," said Pérez during an interview for the Movistar + F1 channel.

The Mexican acknowledged that there are conversations within Racing Point, however, he said that the last decision regarding his permanence "It is not in your hands."

"I think the decision is clear. I am a father, I would not get my son out, but there is not much I can say, ”said Pérez on the matter from his teammate Lance Stroll, who is the son of the organization's majority partner.

Regarding his future, there are those who point out that “Checo” could find a place in other teams such as Hass or Alfa Romeo, a team that would have the option of retiring its pilot, the Finn Kimi Räikkönen.

Darko Bandic / Pool via REUTERS

Perez's news has reached other teams and McLaren driver Carlos Sainz has joined the debate. "Checo is a great driver and he deserves to stay in Formula 1," said the Spanish driver.

Currently, the Mexican driver is in sixth position in the championship after three Formula 1 dates. The next race will be the British Grand Prix, an event that will take place from July 31 to August 2.

