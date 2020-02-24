“He has a very large brain damage; it only remains to wait ”: Wanda Seux's friend about his health

Share it:

The iconic exvedette Wanda Seux, who in recent days suffered several strokes and a significant deterioration in his health, could be about to leave this world.

The sad news was confirmed by his friend Alfredo Cordero, who has taken care of her in this difficult stage of her life.

In an interview with the show program Ventaneando, Alfredo Cordero confessed that the brain damage he suffered Wanda Seux It has had various consequences on your health.

Such is the case that medically there is nothing else that can be done so that 71 year old actress Be the same person as before, because you have suffered respiratory infections and body deterioration.

“Medically for Wanda there is nothing that can be done. She is in a state of very large brain damage. The doctors express it very well; that brain damage has consequences that can be infections in the respiratory tract, deterioration of the body because it is not one hundred percent, ”he said Lamb.

“What you can medically do is wait, wait for her to decide to transcend, that she decides to leave this world, ”added the young man.

The friend of Seux also revealed that, lately, the exvedette He has had a very bad time because "he was very serious" and his situation is still "very delicate because his life was in danger".

One of the last cerebral infarctions he had Wanda Seux left the right half of the brain paralyzed, so he lost mobility and speech.

With Millennium information

