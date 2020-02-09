He had already closed the changarro! After several disappointments Ana Serradilla gets married (VIDEO)

Ana Serradilla confessed to be very full and happy, laboriously and lovingly speaking, because a few years ago I had decided to "close the changarro" by So many disappointments.

In the program Excuse me, conducted by Martha Figueroa and Juan José Origel, Ana talked about his life loving and confirmed that they are already engaged, however, it has been very stealthy because her boyfriend does not belong to the world of entertainment.

"He had decided close the changarro, because the love disappointments were very strong, ”Serradilla told the drivers.

Although she did not show it, the beautiful actress assured that she already has a engagement ring, which – sideways – was seen by Martha Figueroa and expressed that it was "very beautiful".

It is worth mentioning that the actress had stopped believing in love, however, now he is fully happy with someone who did not imagine going to Change her life.

With information from Unicable