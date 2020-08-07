He grew up in a motorhome, had a tense fight with "Checo" Pérez and will now be Fernando Alonso's partner in Formula 1

Share it:

Esteban Ocon will be Alonso's partner in Renault (@estebanocon)

The return of Fernando Alonso Formula 1 for next season is already a fact. The Spanish will race with Renault, team in which he won his two world titles in 2005 and 2006. Back then his partner was the Italian Giancarlo Fisichella, whom he considered as the best pilot he has had at his side and with whom they knew how to conform “A fantastic atmosphere”.

Now, in the 2021 season, the experienced runner who recently turned 39, will have a colleague who knows first-hand how important it is to have a good relationship between each other … or rather, He knows how harmful it is not to have it, after the inconveniences he had with the Mexican Sergio Czech Perez when they were both piloting for Force India.

"What happened at Force India is not something I would like to repeat again. There was not a good atmosphere. There was respect between Czech and I and the team did not descend, but there were no good feelings between us, "he acknowledged Stephen Ocon in February of this year.

The promising young French pilot joined Renault in 2020 after running out of contract in 2019 and spend several months out of the world's most important motor competition.

Esteban Ocon and Sergio Pérez had moments of tension as partners in Force India

Ocon's life story is marked by a word that will accompany him for the rest of his life: “Humility”. “My parents don't have a lot of money, they sacrificed a lot. We were living in a motorhome for a few years so we could go to the races. Without my parents I would not be here ”, he recalled in an interview for the documentary Drive to survive of Netflix that portrays the world of Formula 1 from within.

“Since I was a child I always wanted to be a racing driver, I have been running since I was seven years old. It's hard to say how expensive it is for a child to enter F1, but for someone normal like us that is basically impossible, "he considered.

In a discipline in which economics often prevails over sportsGenerally, the riders with the best sponsors are those who will occupy a seat out of the 20 that are available (especially from the teams with fewer resources) since their financial contribution represents a good source of income for the team.

Despite this, and based on previous results, at the age of 21, the Frenchman took a giant step into Formula 1 in 2017 by signing with Force India (current Racing Point) to become the team's second driver, whom Czech Pérez belonged since 2014.

However, That year was going to be the most troublesome for Ocon until today.

The clashes of Ocon and Pérez in 2017

The friction between the two began on June 11, 2017 at the Canadian GP. The cameras showed the moment in which the Mexican took his partner off the track while having a fight with Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari). “I think Pérez took me out of what could have been the podium for me today. But I think that's the way the races are and that's not going to take my smile away ”, joked the Frenchman at the end of the event.

When it seemed that everything had been left in a small accident, the situation became very intense. Two weeks later, in the next Baku Grand Prix, the Frenchman hit the experienced 28-year-old pilot against the wall in a bad maneuver. "It was too aggressive, what happened today is totally unacceptable to the team," recognized the Latin American. "That's what he said? If he did, I will not comment, "replied the European.

The tension in the environment was present at all times and it was at the Belgian GP where it exploded. Pérez and Ocon played again while competing with each other. Twice in the same race. The young man took the worst part when he finished with the shattered spoiler and, when asked about the relationship between the two, said: "I do not know, what I know is that I am going to talk to him from man to man." On the other side, Pérez shot: “You have to look back and remember when he put me up against the wall. I don't mean that I did it for that, but the tension starts from that moment. ”

That episode was the one that marked a turning point and for which the authorities of the team had to intervene, prohibiting them from competing with each other. The relationship was broken but they managed to put cold cloths and score points in what remained of the season, finishing in seventh and eighth place in the general classification.

However, 2018 was not going to change. To the complex situation they were going through, it was going to add Lawrence Stroll's rise to power, the Canadian magnate acquired the team that was in a state of judicial administration as a result of the financial scandal in which the owner of the team was Vijay Mallya.

Despite the fact that with his arrival Lawrence was going to save the team from bankruptcy, his entry into the scene was going to directly harm one of the two pilots, since Wherever he went, his son Lance Stroll (Williams pilot at the time) would go with him.

Thus, that year the competition between the Mexican and the French was going to become more personal, because it was understood that there was only one place left for both at Racing Point (as it was called after the purchase of Force India). To make matters worse, one year after that incident in Hungary, the Marina Bay circuit (Singapore) witnessed a new and last clash.

Esteban Ocon was going to say goodbye to the event in the first round after being hit against the wall by Sergio Pérez. “It is clear what happened and everyone saw it. I am not going to comment on anything, I want to see the images and discuss with the team first ”, launched the young pilot with no smiles on his face.

Finally, before the end of the season, the team announced that Lance Stroll and Sergio Pérez They were going to be the drivers for the 2019 season.

In 2018 they confirm that Ocon will be without a contract for the next season (@estebanocon)

"We saw talent in Sergio, and yes, He has the support of Carlos Slim. For us it was an additional benefit because financing is closely related to performance and we need all the financing that we can have ”, explained the director of the team Otmar Szafnauer in the documentary of Netflix, about the decision to leave Esteban Ocon without a contract.

Is that Czech Pérez was associated with his compatriot Slim, "one of the richest guys in the world", assured. “I used to call him all the time when I was 14 years old to give me a chance. We started the dream of reaching F1 together. My career is linked to the decisions we make together ”, he explained in the sixth chapter of the first season of this documentary series.

In the midst of the problems the team was experiencing, Lewis Hamilton He came out to speak during a press conference prior to the Hungarian GP and defended Ocon: "We are in a place where there are some people who, instead of taking a promising young man, accept anyone who has money. He needs to be in a great car because he is one of the best drivers. I hope you have a chance. ”

Ocon was a test driver for Mercedes and did not race in Formula 1 after running out of a contract (@estebanocon)

2019 was a tough year for Ocon, who was unable to contest the world championship although he remained tied to the competition. "He will be very close to the team and will be our reserve driver", reported Toto Wolff (Mercedes Director) in the preview of the Abu Dhabi GP.

But the 22-year-old was not content with being part of the best team on the grid. He had one goal: to be world champion, to such an extent that he came to recognize that, "If I don't have an F1 seat in 2020, I'll look for something else because I have to keep working and being on the track during races. "

Finally, with the renewal of Valteri Bottas' contract as the second driver behind Hamilton, the Frenchman chose to sign for Renault, where share this year with Daniel Ricciardo.

"Last season was very, very demanding. I did not sleep for two days, it was crazy. The number of trips he made, and the number of hours he spent in the simulator and then traveling to the track, doing things for Mercedes. They used me well but a lot ”, he said about his time at the Silver Arrow.

The Frenchman signed with Renault to race alongside Ricciardo (@estebanocon)

"There is a much better atmosphere between Daniel and me than with Czech. If we can work like this, even though it is different on the track, I think it will be much better for everyone to bring positive energy to the team. Hopefully we are solid in that regard. We don't want that to happen (have incidents). Of course, it can always happen at the output, for example, but the way it happened in the race (with Pérez) was not acceptable ”Ocon said before the coronavirus pandemic broke out.

In an atypical season for COVID-19, what was most talked about was the massive hires that occurred after Ferrari announced that it would not renew Sebastian Vettel's contract. The arrival of Carlos Sainz to the Rampant Prancing Horse from 2021, he left a place at McLaren which Daniel Ricciardo will occupy, who after His decision planted an unknown question about who would replace him at Renault.

“I was sitting in my motorhome when I knew that Fernando (Alonso) was going to join the team. I think this is great news for the team, and as far as I'm concerned, I am very happy to work with a legend. He is one of the pilots who has made me love this sport. I am very, very motivated, ”said Esteban Ocon in an interview for the official website of F1.