He grabbed her by the greñas! Montserrat Oliver makes Yolanda Andrade jealous scene (VIDEO)

February 12, 2020
Garry
2 Min Read
Long time, Yolanda Andrade Y Montserrat Oliver They had a romantic relationship that lasted 10 years, which ended because Andrade cheated on the model.

“We live many very important things: trips, farewells to family members and mine. In a moment of the relationship, to live 24 hours, as we wear out. I had a concern and I cheated on her, ”revealed the driver.

Although time has passed, it seems Oliver has not "surpassed" Andrade and it still makes him jealous scenes, regardless of whether they are on television.

During her program, broadcast on Univision, the driver and model, prompted by Cecilia Galliano He made a strange claim to his ex-girlfriend.

"Why do you fart so much in Argentina?" Oliver yelled at Andrade, while he took her hair.

However, everything was about a performance, to promote the new program of challenges of Televisa, "You go with everything", which will lead Cecilia Galliano.

The jealous scene from Montserrat to Yolanda

Cecilia Galliano provokes Montserrat Oliver to make a scene of jealousy to Yolanda Andrade, but the driver believed her so much that she even pulled her hair 😂 Could it be that she still does not forgive her kiss with Niurka Marcos? http://bit.ly/2VI4Y5d

Posted by Unicable on Wednesday, December 11, 2019

