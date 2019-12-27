Entertainment

He freaks out with Adele's physical change!

December 27, 2019
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

59th GRAMMY Awards

Axelle / Bauer-GriffinGetty Images

2019 has been a year of changes for Adele. After being a long time away from social networks, he recently retweeted to ask for the vote in the United Kingdom and has now again used Instagram to wish for the best in these holidays and show his new look. Adele appears with an obvious physical change in some spectacular black and white photos and a multitude of compliments by his fans. The singer, who celebrated her traditional Christmas hangout, poses next to the Grinch with a London background and dedicating a funny words to her guests and followers: "We both tried to ruin Christmas, but our hearts grew! Thank you for coming to my party and make us feel like Grinch children. Merry Christmas and happy holidays to all. "

The truth is that his 'look' inspired by Hollywood stars of the 50s and that reminds us a lot of that of Rita Hayworth in 'Gilda' reminds us, both for the style of the black satin dress and for its wave hairstyle. The architect of 'Rolling in the Deep' made it clear that it is an absolute 'QUEEN'.

READ:  Shea Whigham signs for the next two sequels of Mission Impossible

As we see in the photographs, Adele has lost weight and many wanted to highlight how different it looks. This transformation occurs after her announced separation from her husband Simon Konecki. Adele has always stood out for her beauty (before and now) and, of course, for her wonderful voice. In fact, we look forward to the arrival of a new album. Will it be for this 2020? Hopefully!

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.