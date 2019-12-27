He freaks out with Adele's physical change!

Share it:

2019 has been a year of changes for Adele. After being a long time away from social networks, he recently retweeted to ask for the vote in the United Kingdom and has now again used Instagram to wish for the best in these holidays and show his new look. Adele appears with an obvious physical change in some spectacular black and white photos and a multitude of compliments by his fans. The singer, who celebrated her traditional Christmas hangout, poses next to the Grinch with a London background and dedicating a funny words to her guests and followers: "We both tried to ruin Christmas, but our hearts grew! Thank you for coming to my party and make us feel like Grinch children. Merry Christmas and happy holidays to all. "

The truth is that his 'look' inspired by Hollywood stars of the 50s and that reminds us a lot of that of Rita Hayworth in 'Gilda' reminds us, both for the style of the black satin dress and for its wave hairstyle. The architect of 'Rolling in the Deep' made it clear that it is an absolute 'QUEEN'.

As we see in the photographs, Adele has lost weight and many wanted to highlight how different it looks. This transformation occurs after her announced separation from her husband Simon Konecki. Adele has always stood out for her beauty (before and now) and, of course, for her wonderful voice. In fact, we look forward to the arrival of a new album. Will it be for this 2020? Hopefully!