He forgot? The time Danna Paola called a TV host "disgusting cat"

Danna Paola has been a trend in the digital world since yesterday, and it is that the famous did not remain silent and questioned Gibrán Guerrero, one of the students of La Academia for calling her culer *.

The judge of the Academy said that in his more than 20 years of career he has never been rude or offended anyone … but apparently he forgot that he has.

The interpreter of ‘Hey Pablo‘Attacked Gibrán and asked the audience not to vote for him, which caused the young man to be the eighth expelled from the reality show.

Although many social media users supported Danna's attitude of not being quiet, others called her “hypocrite"Well, in 2017, the famous one went viral by calling"disgusting cat”To a Multimedia host.

Danna Paola saying at the Academy that she has never insulted anyone and less a woman. He gets angry because they say 'culera' and she says' you spend disgusting women you don't even know. I think I should keep quiet. https://t.co/bTyuUXjQXa via @Youtube – CelebStories (@Psico_Estefany) January 6, 2020

How it happened?

The youtubers "Rulés" made a joke that Danna considered heavy, because the young people shot photos of the multimedia director, Camy G in the dressing room of the star.

As we can see in the video, Danna Paola did not hide her anger and immediately ripped the images and threw them in the trash, while calling her "disgusting cat".

Danna's reaction caused Camy G to respond to the controversy, in the most polite way possible:

Danna's response to the controversy

Over time, Danna was asked why she reacted as she reacted to the joke of the youtubers and this said:

Well, my brothers. I am extremely jealous and besides, the heavy jokes do not fall for me, then I get the neutral side and woman I am shocked that my brothers put those things to me".

With information on Debate and It's Fashion.

