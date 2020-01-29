He forgot! Mauricio Mancera says goodbye to everyone in “TODAY” less than this driver

Share it:

Yesterday, December 31, Yanet García and Mauricio Mancera said goodbye to “TODAY,” as drivers will not be part of the cast in this 2020.

Yanet, the famous ‘Climate Girl’ will go to the United States with her boyfriend, and it seems she has just signed with the international Univisión network.

For his part, Mauricio Mancera explained that he wants to start new projects in his professional life and therefore will no longer be part of the morning broadcast.

Yesterday, Mancera turned to his Instagram account to thank all his “TODAY” classmates for almost two years of living together…

What was very clear to all of us was that Mauricio said goodbye to everyone … Less than Andrea Escalona!

Andrea, the happiest with Mauricio's departure?

The journalist Alex Kaffie revealed in his podcast video from his YouTube channel ‘Villanovisión’, on December 21, that Magda Rodríguez's daughter was the happiest with her departure:

They tell me that the most happy with the resignation of Mauricio Mancera to the morning is Andrea Escalona, ​​and it is that he could not stand it, he could not tolerate it, cagab *That’s why he’s happy, he’s but he’s jumping for joy with Mauricio Mancera’s departure from ‘TODAY’"

The proof?

Yesterday, Mauricio Mancera said goodbye to the cast with a photo in his Instagram stories, but neither in the image nor in the text, a thank you is read for Andrea Escalona.

