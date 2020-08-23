He fell twice, but won with a shocking KO: Povetkin won the heavyweight title in a fight that took place in the garden of a mansion

Share it:

It is one of the scenes that transforms boxing into one of the most unpredictable sports. One hit can change everything. Alexander Povetkin can attest to that after his shocking knockout blow that allowed him to seize the interim heavyweight title of the World Boxing Council (WBC) against the Jamaican Dillian Whyte.

The combat was held in the so-called Matchroom Fight Camp, which is neither more nor less than a ring mounted in the garden of the luxurious mansion from promoter Eddie Hearn, located in Brentwood, England. The house had been bought a few 30 years for his father Berry, but now it became the preferred venue for boxing events amid the pandemic.

Although several evenings have already been held at the Matchroom, the feat of the Russian from 40 years is one of the most notorious there: fell twice (both in the fourth round) and seemed to have lost the fight, but in the next round he had the few present (all wearing masks or masks) exalted with a powerful left foot to the chin of his rival that left him almost passed out. Automatically, the judge ended the match.

The mansion where boxing events are staged

The Russian fighter is one of the most important boxers in the division despite his age: he signed his 36th win Ante Whyte, el 25 ° before the bell. In his career he has only two defeats: against Wladimir Klitschko in 2013 by points and against Anthony Joshua by knockout in 2018.

Povetkin took the interim title from a body that has Tyson Fury as the main champion, who snatched the crown from North American Deontay Wilder in a remembered presentation in February this year.

It should be noted that his opponent, 32, came to this fight with 27 victorias (18KO) and this was his second fall. I had one hope: to win this battle to face Fury or Wilder, depending on who triumphs in the third fight between them that had a scheduled date until before the pandemic began. The idea is that it takes place this year.

Promoter Hearn confirmed that there is a rematch clause between Povetkin and Whyte to run before the end of the year: “To be honest, I can’t believe it. When the punch landed, I felt like I was in a dream. The fight is virtually over after two heavy knockdowns, but this is the drama of the sport we love. This is the drama of heavyweight boxing and one blow can change everything, “the newspaper replied. The Guardian. “All my training I trained for those shots and it was definitely one of the best of my career”, Dijo Povetkin a Sky Sports.

Of the most important fighters in the category, only the young Daniel Dynamite Dubois (22 years old) has a fight already scheduled: it will be next August 29 in Stratford (Great Britain) against the Dutch Ricardo Snijders.

