He doesn't care about criticism: Alejandra Guzmán shares PHOTO without makeup

Apparently, Alejandra Guzmán He prefers to show his face to the natural – which has been severely criticized – than his abdomen.

A few days ago, the rocker shared a photograph in which, as rarely, she showed her abdomen with a tiny bikini, which she erased minutes after having published it; Why ?, we don't know

After that "mistake", he published a photograph in which he shows his face without a drop of makeup; yes, with the perfect eyebrow.

In the snapshot he appears inside a pool next to his brother Luis Enrique and his nephew Apollo, whom he used to cover his abdomen and prevent it from coming out in the image, which gathered more than 116 thousand “likes” and only 11 comments, all positive.

"Happy day," he wrote Alejandra Guzmán in its publication.

