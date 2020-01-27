He dies from Bobbi Kristina's ex-girlfriend overdose; daughter of Whitney Houston

Nick Gordon passed away from an overdose. The young man was found responsible for the death of his ex-girlfriend Bobbi Kristina Brown, daughter of singer Whitney Houston,

Gordon's death was confirmed by his family and his lawyer Joe S. Habachy, who did not detail the cause or place of death.

The 30-year-old was found responsible for Brown's death when she was 22 years old due to cocaine poisoning.

It was revealed that he died of an overdose

The TMZ portal explained that Gordon died Wednesday in Florida after being rushed to a hospital.

"A man who claimed to be his brother said that Nick died of an apparent overdose".

Gordon's murky past

In 2016, an Atlanta judge ordered Gordon to pay $ 36 million for negligence in the homicide the only daughter Houston had and who died in 2015 after spending six months in a coma.

Gordon was an adopted son of Houston and formalized his relationship with Bobbi Kristina after the death of the African-American singer.

As you will remember, Whitney was found drowned in the bathtub of a Beverly Hills hotel in Los Angeles, after also suffering from cocaine poisoning.

Houston, who sold more than 170 million records and was awarded 7 Grammy Awards in its nearly three decades of career, died on February 11, 2012.

With information from EFE.

