“He didn't even let me kiss him on the cheek”: Does Edwin Luna despise Kimberly Flores's son?

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Edwin Luna Y Kimberly Flores They are the favorite target of criticism in social networks, as well as in the media, so the couple is used to ignoring everything they say about them.

Currently, the vocalist of La Trakalosa de Monterrey he is very happy for his next presentation in the National Auditorium, However, the moment of happiness was seized by his detractors, who assured that the singer does not want to live with his wife's son and they managed to touch a sensitive fiber.

In the chambers of Tell me what you know, Edwin He turned his face and defended himself, apart from taking advantage of the moment to respond to those who claim that he exhibits Kimberly.

No, and if I told you what they send me as private, because they send us stronger private things, but it's part of, it's part of the show. At the end of the day they become a fan of yours, even if it's in a way like haters, they become haters, they're watching you. ”

He stated that the haters they spend a lot of time, "That sometimes I don't have time to dedicate myself to me and they are there with us constantly on the lookout for what we do tenths and act."

The accusation that makes him fuchi to the son of Kimberly, arose from the photos that Edwin get on your Instagram. Social network user told him "Leave the show and leave the lie Edwin Luna" Y "He is always too forced to live with Damian, nor did he let him kiss him on the cheek."

It may interest you:

Does Erik Rubin have another? Andrea Legarreta sends a strong message to a “dear fox”