He did it again! Steve Harvey is wrong again in Miss Universe (VIDEO)

The first of this happened with Miss Malaysia, whom Harvey confused with the Miss of the Philippines.

It all started when the host introduced the miss and her spectacular typical costume, but confused her as a country.

It is not the Philippines, it is Malaysia. ”

However, Harvey blamed the teleprompter, ensuring that production is the one who made the mistake by giving it a country name other than the real one.

“Let me explain something to you. I just focused on reading the teleprompter. All of you should stop doing this to me. I can read. … Now, they are trying to fix it now. Come? This is what they did to me in 2015: they cut me like this. ”

-Steve Harvey: Congratulations to the winner of the National Costume Competition, Miss Philippines!

-Miss Malaysia: sorry but I'm Malaysia.

-Steve Harvey: why do they do this to me? 🤦🏽‍♂️ 🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄 That man doesn't make me funny. pic.twitter.com/G3LPR0tFRv – 𝓖 (@GeraldineBdes) December 9, 2019

And it wasn't the only mistake …

Steve Harvey also went wrong with the Colombian miss … And all for making a joke that many considered in bad taste!

It all started when Miss Colombia, Gabriela Tafur Náder scoffed at Harvey's mistake in 2015 when she mistakenly announced Ariadna Gutierrez, Miss Colombia as the winner, when in reality the crown belonged to Pia Wurtzbach, Miss Philippines.

And is that Miss Colombia went to the semifinal of the contest so he asked Harvey, "Are you sure I'm me?", "Should I return to my place?"

And although the Miss Universe driver wanted to make a joke on Tafur Náder, he ended up making a live “bear”, joking with the drug trafficking situation in Colombia.

And it is that Harvey said that people had already forgotten his big mistake in 2015, but he implied that criminal organizations were still upset with him:

The people in the cartel are upset with me. ”

Here the shameful moment:

