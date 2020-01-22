He couldn't hide his love! Jennifer Aniston rejoices in Brad Pitt's triumphs

The actress Jennifer Aniston He couldn't hide the love he still seems to have Brad Pitt, who was her husband between 2000 and 2005.

The scene was witnessed by thousands of spectators who tuned the awards of the Golden globes This Sunday, January 5th.

So much Jennifer Aniston how Brad Pitt have triumphed in Hollywood and it has been speculated that the quarrels between them were over when the handsome 56-year-old performer divorced Angelina Jolie, actress for whom he allegedly abandoned his marriage to Aniston

Jennifer Aniston's reaction in the Golden Globes

Jennifer Aniston attended the Golden globes where Brad Pitt He received the award for his role as best supporting actor in ‘Once upon a time in Hollywood’.

During the histrion speech, Aniston He could not help giving him a tender look, perhaps the product of the pleasure that he sees his examiner succeed.

It should be noted that during the awards Brad Pitt imposed on film legends like Al Pacino ("The Irish"), Tom Hanks ("A Good Day in the Neighborhood"), Joe Pesci ("The Irish") and Anthony Hopkins ("The Two Popes").

