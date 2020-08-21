"He brought out the racists"

Share it:

With timeliness and foresight Watchmen anticipated the turbulent events of Black Lives Matter that a few months after the airing of the series would have shocked the United States. To tell us more about the shocking topicality of the series is Regina King, interpreter of Sister Night and character bridge between two realities metaphor of countless others.

The actress commented on the microphones of The Wrap the episode (not surprisingly) in black and white that tells of the carnage that took place in 1921 in the city of Tulsa, in Oklahoma, during which hundreds of black people were killed, so much so that it is remembered as the "Black Wall Street Massacre".

“When I read the script, I flipped through the first three pages, then I stopped and thought, 'Oh, my God, are you talking about Black Wall Street? I didn't even know what genre to put that episode into. By the time I got to the end of the script, I was already blown away and couldn't wait to see what would happen next. "

King's character is partly superhero, partly vigilante and partly produced, he lives astride a violent past and present and Angel Abar's interpretation was one of King's most heartfelt: "When I play a role, I usually have a person I look to as a model, but with Angela I didn't specifically draw from one person I give a situation. Only recently did I realize that probably, I was drawing on all the experiences of any black woman, including mine. As we got into acting, I began to empathize more and more. "

"I think every story of heroes, at least the best ones, originates from a great loss", he added. "As soon as I read the script I realized that confrontation with America today was inevitable. With the current administration, many racists have come out of the closet. I know perfectly well that our show has put these kinds of people in the spotlight. "

Recently, thanks to the brilliant cast (as well as the skilled writers, costume designers and stuntmen) Watchmen has totaled over 20 Emmy nominations, confirming the numerous merits of the series created by Damon Lindelof, who recently commented together with Yahya Abdu-Meteen II the controversial Watchmen ending.