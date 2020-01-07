"He brings me as his dog … I can not anymore": Raúl Araiza presumes his new love

Recently Raúl ‘El Negro’ Araiza made his divorce from Fernanda Rodríguez public after 24 years of marriage.

The driver shared the news exclusively on “TODAY,” and said he did it through the program where he is headline to avoid gossip:

"I thank you very much, for this space, because it is important for me to tell you something so that it does not lend itself to bad interpretations, assumptions or gossip".

After the storm comes calm …

However, the couple ended their love story on good terms and Fernanda will remain their manager.

Now that the storm has passed, Negrito Araiza surprised us all on Instagram by showing us his new love …

A french bulldog!

El Negrito is so excited that he even took the traveling pet; To know the beach:

The “TODAY” driver also formally introduced his new love in a post on his Instagram account:

Congratulations on the driver!

