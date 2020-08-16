He begged his coach to throw in the towel nine times, lost by knockout, and the UFC fired him after his debut.

Share it:

Austin Hubbard celebrates his win over Max Rohskopf on June 20

His fight toured the world on June 20, 2020 when he made his UFC debut., the world's leading mixed martial arts company. However, the reason everyone talked about Max rohskopf It was not because of a tremendous knockout or a great submission, but quite the opposite, because of the way he lost.

"Stop her", "I don't want to do this anymore", were the wrestler's pleas to his trainer Robert Drysdale at the end of the second round of that fight against Austin Hubbard for the UFC Las Vegas 3.

The 25-year-old I had arrived at the octagon with little time to prepare since the UFC informed him that he could debut in that event as a replacement five days before.

Max Rohskopf decided to abandon the fight

There were up to nine times that the fighter begged his coach to stop the fight and throw in the towel. On the other hand, Drysdale's response was that he should continue, even if only until the last round was over.

Even though he had done well in the first round, Austin Hubbard prevailed and punished him harshly. Finally, the fight did not extend beyond the second round and Rohskopf withdrew, but not in his corner, but had to go to one of the authorities of the Nevada Athletic Commission (NSAC) to stop the fight.

Now, almost two months after its debut, the company itself announced the disengagement of the Ohio native, as indicated by the specialized portal MMA Figthing.

“I self-boycotted. Even when I was fighting in high school, I was the best in the state and I finished in third place because I boycotted myself, ”Rohskopf said in an interview with the same outlet four days after his debut as a UFC fighter.

UFC dissociated him from his company

“That is exactly what I did in my fight with Austin. Shit got tough I looked at my coach and said, "I don't want to be here anymore." Not because I didn't want to be there, but because I thought I didn't deserve to be there, ”the lightweight fighter lamented.

"I think what my manager did was 100% accurate. You've been in the sport long enough to know when someone has the ability and talent to do it. I've been surrounded by guys who have won world titles in multiple sports (kickboxing, boxing, jiu-jitsu, wrestling, MMA) and everyone who has seen me train knows that I have the skills and the ability to do it. I just didn't show it on Saturday. It is not anyone's fault that I was in that situation except mine ”, he considered.

After chaining four consecutive submission victories and a controversial loss in his UFC debut, Max Rohskopf will have to look for new airs for the future since he has ceased to belong to the company.

