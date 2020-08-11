He attended a meeting and was infected with COVID-19: Diego Reyes, a Mexican soccer player, regretted not following health measures

Share it:

Diego Reyes, Mexican soccer player, regretted not following health measures (Photo: Special)

Diego Reyes, one of the three footballers who attended a birthday party, reported this Monday that he tested positive for COVID-19. The defender of UANL Tigers agreed to have made a mistake by not following the recommendations of the Health Secretary (SSa).

Through a statement, the Mexican national team also commented that he underwent a test to detect the new coronavirus and it came out positive. "Thank God I am fine and at this moment I do not present any symptoms", he detailed.

He commented that he shared this information because he wants to continue being a "good example for Mexican children and youth." "Today I realize how important it is to follow the recommendations of the Health sector"added Reyes.

“For this reason I ask you to follow them to the letter and don't make the same mistake that I could have made"Urged the feline defender in the document published on his social networks.

Statement from Diego Reyes (Photo: Twitter / @ Diego_Reyes13)

And it is that, the first of August, Hugo Gonzalez, Monterrey goalkeeper, celebrated his birthday number 30. In addition to the presence of friends and relatives of the target, the Colombian Dorlan Pabón, of the Rayados, and Diego Reyes.

"I am calm and sure that this will pass soon, because in 10 years of career I have always had an exemplary and faultless behavior. I have shown that I am up to great challenges, and today I promise not to lower my guard, following the health recommendations to the letter ”, said Diego.

Thank you for your understanding and respect, I hope to be training with the team again soon, giving my best

Minutes before the player's statement, Tigres also spoke about it positive. Although he did not indicate the name of the player who was tested, as has been commonly done in the announcements of this type of situation in the MX League.

UANL Tigers statement (Photo: Club Tigres)

In a statement, the university club mentioned that last Friday, August 7, "a COVID-19 test was carried out on one of our players." "The result was positive and asymptomaticTherefore, on the part of our medical staff, he was instructed to stay in isolation at home ”, they detailed.

"At Club Tigres we are determined to work for the benefit of everyone's health, respecting the measures and protocols established by the League and the health sector, to continue with our participation in Guard1anes 2020 ”, they concluded.

It is worth remembering that Diego Reyes did not play the last game against the Xolos from Tijuana, where they tied at zero goals. However, the defender was summoned and he was on the bench during the meeting.

The birthday party

The goalkeeper was celebrating his 30th birthday, where there were two more players, a television host and even a musical band (Photo: Special)

On Saturday August 1, Hugo González celebrated his 30 years of life with family and friends. Among the attendees were the Colombian Dorlan Pabón, from the Rayados, and the Mexican Diego Reyes.

This was made known by the photographs shared on the Instagram account of the communicator Veronica Sanchez, who was also at the celebration. In addition to the presence of the footballers, you can see up to a norteño music band.

After the scandal in the media, Dorlan Pabón He gave his version of the story through his Instagram account. “I spent yesterday (Saturday, August 1) to greet my neighbor (Hugo González), who lives just two meters from my house, who was with the family sharing his day, I came to give him a birthday greeting, "wrote the forward.

Too, Diego Reyes He spoke about the issue on his Twitter account. "Don't even start … I went to give my friend Hugo his birthday present and I left because we had an early training today. Do your research before speaking. Good Sunday and blessings! ”, He explained.

Diego Reyes clarified that he only went to give a gift to his teammate (Photo: Twitter / @ Diego_Reyes13)

Hugo Gonzalez He did not comment on his social networks, but he replied to Reyes with a small comment. "They speak to speak my brother!", lamented the Monterrey goalkeeper.

Monterrey, upon learning of the matter, took action on the matter and stated in a statement that Internal protocols were not followed. In addition, they indicated that they talked with the two soccer players and decided that they would play against León, where La Pandilla lost 1-0.

"The two members of the squad of players from the first team will remain in isolation and under observation medical, and today (Sunday) will be subjected to new tests for COVID-19 ", detailed the striped institution.

However, after ruling out that they contracted the disease, both players started on matchday 3 against Santos Laguna. The match ended tied 2-2, thanks to a last-minute score by youth Daniel Parra.

